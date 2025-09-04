Young Thug Calls GloRilla Ugly And Undesirable During Mean-Spirited Leaked Jail Call

Young Thug shared a scathing criticism of GloRilla in an allegedly leaked call that's circulating on social media. In the clip, he labels her ugly and complains about her "big ass head" and "big mouth." He remarks: “Long ass bullsh*t ass wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big ass head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, like at all… that sh*t ain’t nun”

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been furious with Young Thug for the allegedly hateful comments. "Zesty ass was locked up getting fat gossiping like a b*tch, he wasn’t lifting no weights," one user wrote. Another added: "He went too far with this, I'm glad they are releasing all of this so we can all agree he's a certified hater."

GloRilla seemingly responded to the clip on X on Thursday, although she didn't mention Thug by name. She cryptically wrote: "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo."

The clip of him speaking about GloRilla isn't the only controversial audio to surface, this week. Other clips have shown him allegedly speaking negatively about Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, and more artists.

Young Thug seemingly addressed all of the criticism in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. "Bashing me only goin f— that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake a– game," he wrote at the time.

Young Thug Snitching Scandal

Prior to the leaked calls, Young Thug also came under fire as users on social media resurfaced an audio clip of him name-dropping Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation. Both Thug and Roscoe denied the snitching allegations.

"That's what you're supposed to do," Roscoe said in a video message defending Thug. "When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."