Everyone is looking at Young Thug sideways right now and it's because of the continuous string of audio leaks. Apparently, the YSL Boss had a lot to say about several rappers, including Gunna, Gucci Mane, Migos, and even Kendrick Lamar. The latter really caught a lot of people's attention as he stated that he would never be bigger than Drake after not providing a feature on BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

"These n****s too big, like 'I ain't doing no features,' why? Why wouldn't you wanna do a feature for a superstar?" He continued, "Put somebody on! It's okay to run your few hundred M's up, but who'd you help, though?" You supposed to be a n**** blessing n****s. That’s why these n****s will never be bigger than Drake, EVER in life."

However, another rapper that has been believed to be on Young Thug's good side is apparently not. From the sounds of this new leaked phone call caught by DJ Akademiks, he hasn't been for a little bit now. The rapper we are referring to here is Lil Durk.

In this jail call, Young Thug asks whoever he's speaking to if he messes with the Chicago drill artist.

Young Thug Leaked Phone Calls

After the man on the other end says yes, Thugger says that Durk has been acting "different" lately. The time of this call is unclear, but whenever it transpired, the "All My Life" rapper apparently had been ducking Thug's calls and texts about some potential collaborations. As a result, his songs with him didn't make the cut.

Thug sounds especially frustrated with him as he states in the beginning about how he helped boost Durk's career early on. "I done sent him a few songs... he just taking four, five days... that type of sh*t. Like, what you got goin' man? Like, a n**** done too much sh*t for you. Man, watch out n****."

The hitmaker then called out Durk for supposedly talking bad about him online around this time. "Man, shut that cap a*s," he added.

This may tie back to a call that leaked two years ago around the release of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Thug wanted Durk and Lil Baby to both diss Gunna after he sent some alleged subliminals on a Gift & a Curse.