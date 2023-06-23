While Gunna attempts to save face in the rap game, Young Thug seemingly confirmed his feelings towards his former friend. With the release of Business Is Business this morning, YouTuber Ceddy Nash released alleged audio of Young Thug on the phone with Lil Baby and Lil Durk. In the two separate calls, a voice identified as Thug’s tells both of them to save any responses they have for Gunna for his new album. However, it should be noted that neither Baby or Durk appear on the final tracklist for Business Is Business.

The first call that surfaced was the one addressing Lil Baby, who he refers to as Wham. “Yo, aye Wham, if you thinkin’ about responding to the little sh*t that buddy put out, I want you to respond on my album. I’m droppin’ this spontaneous album on the same day he drops his album. I’m going to name this sh*t Business Is Business,” Thug allegedly says on the call. You could hardly hear Lil Baby but this call seemingly confirms the Thugger’s true feelings towards his former co-defendant. At the same time, Baby faced accusations of shading Gunna on a new song snippet that surfaced earlier this week.

Young Thug Calls Lil Durk & Lil Baby

Young Thug also seemingly told Lil Durk to respond to Gunna on his album 😳 pic.twitter.com/CS7lgwHDXU — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 23, 2023

In another call that surfaced afterward, Thug allegedly calls up Lil Durk to inform him to save any disses towards Gunna for his new album. “Aye Durk, I’m dropping this surprise album on the same day buddy drops his album. That shit coming up soon. I need a verse from you. If you feel like you want to reply to what that n***a sayin’ of something, man, don’t do it. Drop it on my album. I’m droppin’ an album the same day that f*ck n***a drop. Send your verse in. I want you and Wham on the same song,” Thug says.

Although Business Is Business didn’t actually drop on the same day as Gunna’s A Gift & A Curse, Young Thug did launch the countdown for the project last Friday (June 16). Fans didn’t necessarily know if it was an album or a single but he received loads of support throughout the industry from artists like 21 Savage and Drake. Even Gunna reposted the countdown to his Instagram Story. However, it’s clear that whatever love he has for Thug is a one-way street.

Business Is Business

Lil Durk and Lil Baby do not appear on the project, although it’s possible the collaboration could be reserved for a deluxe edition, if anything. However, Business Is Business is stacked with features. Drake, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott appear multiple times while Future, Lil GotIt, Lil Uzi Vert, and Nate Ruess also appear across the tracklist. Check out Young Thug’s alleged call to Lil Baby above.