A Comprehensive Guide To Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls

Young Thug has been in some very hot water in recent weeks, after a series of audio clips from conversations he had while incarcerated have leaked. These clips come after an earlier piece of audio from a two-hour interrogation came to light. In that brief clip, he appears to directly name Peewee Roscoe in a conversation with the authorities. That clip has led to accusations of Thug doing his own snitching to get out of the legal bind he found himself in as a result of the YSL RICO case, after being angry at Gunna for taking an early plea deal. YSL Woody came after Roscoe in defense of Thug. On the other end, YSL Mondo claimed that Thug was the “first” to snitch and was also the person who caused the RICO case in the first place. There is no real evidence to support the claim, but it has still sparked a variety of responses.

Ralo, a former friend of Thug’s, expressed frustration after what he claimed were fake snitching allegations ended his friendship with Lil Baby. 6ix9ine has suggested that Thug be subjected to the same ridicule he received after his own federal cooperation several years ago and recently started teasing a diss track in Thug's direction. On September 6, a diss track from Thug titled "Closing Arguments" leaked. The track, which presumably cannot be officially released under the terms of his probation, sees him going after Gunna and several others for being "rats" while emphatically denying the snitching allegations. The following day marked the release of his most comprehensive interview since being released from jail, a viral three-hour conversation with Big Bank of the Perspektives With Bank podcast. Even with Thug attempting to clean up his statements, new clips continue to surface at what feels like a breakneck pace. This is all we have so far. The list will continue to update if more clips from Thug's jail calls continue to come out.

Young Thug & 21 Savage Discuss Unfoonk’s Plea Deal

The first clips to leak from Young Thug’s calls became public on August 30. They came from a conversation between Thug and 21 Savage, in which the two discuss the plea deal Thug’s brother, rapper Unfoonk took. When Unfoonk accepted the plea deal, he sent a tweet saying that Thug advised him to do so. In the clip involving 21, he called that “cap,” after 21 said that’s what Unfoonk had been telling the streets. That clip also runs counter to the tweet Thug sent a day before the conversation leaked, in which he claimed responsibility for convincing Unfoonk to take the plea instead of going to prison.

Thug & 21 Discuss Gunna’s Rollout And Lil Baby Diss

In two more clips from Thug’s conversation with 21 Savage, the pair discuss Gunna. The first, which surfaced on the same day as the one about Unfoonk, had to do with the rappers dissing Gunna. 21 expressed the belief that those going after Gunna were doing so for clout. He added that he would never run to the internet to tell the public about who he is and isn’t still friendly with. Thug echoed a similar sentiment, saying that he believed those who dissed him (namely Lil Durk and Lil Baby) “jumped the gun” when it came to doing so.

In a separate clip, he told 21 that he originally planned to drop his 2023 album, Business Is Business, on the same day as Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse. He laughed about his ability to hold Gunna’s album back, as Gunna was signed to YSL and Thug had information about Gunna’s release plans. He ultimately did not do either of those things. The two also reacted to a diss from Gunna toward Lil Baby from the track “bread & butter.” Gunna raps, “You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat,” seemingly referencing snitching allegations made against Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “P” Thomas. They laughed it off, with 21 allegedly saying “he ain’t lying, though!” Shortly after that clip surfaced, Thug posted an interesting tweet and delete that suggested his own relationship with “Wham” was not as solid as it once was.

Young Thug Disses Migos, Claims Lil Baby Got Offered Massive Money To Leave QC

In a different conversation with girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, leaked on August 31, Thug discussed things happening within Quality Control Music. He alleged that controversial music executive Scooter Braun came to Lil Baby with a $150 million offer to buy Baby out of his QC deal. Per the clip, Baby told Braun that he wouldn't talk unless P was also there. He also claimed that instead of meeting with Baby, Braun went directly to P and bought QC out without any artist consultation. P denied the events went as outlined, putting a cap emoji in the replies to DJ Akademiks’ post. P and Thug do not get along at all, as shown by P posting a video of himself laughing at 6ix9ine’s disses in Thug’s direction and later changing his Instagram profile picture to an AI-generated photo of a rat with Thug’s face on it.

But after that, another piece of audio leaked, where Thug seemingly dissed Migos, who used to be signed to QC. "The people are only buying your label because of Wham [Lil Baby]," Young Thug allegedly said about P and QC. "They're not buying your label because of no motherf***ing Migos. Them n***as in the red, them n***as ain't making no munyun." It is hard to tell if Thug and Migos actually fell out, but he seemed to still be friendly with Quavo and Offset. Still, it’s surprising that he made a statement that could very easily be read as a diss against his other Atlanta co-stars.

Thug Speaks On Gucci Mane And Goes After P Again

Thug has a lot of smoke for P, and he aired much of it out on these alleged calls. But in the middle of it all, he had some words about Gucci Mane. "P used to be signed to Gucci Mane," Young Thug allegedly said. "When Gucci Mane found out that s**t, he dropped the n***a. 'Cause P used to try to rap. Guwop ended up going to jail. I guess he just goddamn turned soft, started f***ing with that n***a." Gucci Mane has not addressed the apparent conversation, but he did previously express support for Young Thug’s freedom during the YSL trial.

Thug Explains His Issue With Gunna Taking Plea Deal, Allegedly Confirms Bot Usage

The 21 Savage calls continued to have clips leaked from them, as in more clips that first appeared on August 31. Thug explained why he had issues with Gunna taking the plea deal and confirmed that he used alleged bots to boost streams. In the former clip, he discussed how Gunna’s claim that YSL was a gang was what turned it into a RICO case, and Gunna allegedly doing that was the source of his continued frustration with his former mentee. He also claimed that Gunna took the plea for a woman, which he was also not a fan of. In a conversation with Adin Ross, Akademiks recently claimed that audio of Gunna crying to this woman exists and that he offered money for access, but did not get it.

Additionally, Thug seemed to confirm that he used bots for both his own album and Gunna’s DS4Ever. DS4 beat out The Weeknd's Dawn FM for the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. Thug claimed that he spent $50,000 on buying streams for the album. The streams Thug reportedly bought did just enough for Gunna to secure the top spot on the charts. “I paid for you to have the number one album. You didn't honestly earn a number one album over The Weeknd, my boy. I paid for that s**t,” he allegedly said. He also allegedly attempted to use that plug for Business Is Business, but it did not work. Morgan Wallen outsold him by about 20,000 units.

Young Thug Compares Kendrick Lamar To Drake After Not Receiving Feature

In 2023, Young Thug released the aforementioned Business is Business. Thug seemingly attempted to secure a Kendrick Lamar feature for the album, but plans fell through and Lamar couldn’t get a verse back to him. He discussed the lack of a Lamar feature in audio that leaked on September 2. “Why wouldn’t you want to do a feature with a superstar?” he asked. He also added that Thug himself, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk all reached out to Lamar for features and did not get them. Additionally, Thug said Lamar would never be as big as Drake because he doesn’t “bless” people with features. He also called Baby Keem “Bulls**t A** Keem” when it was mentioned that Lamar’s done multiple songs with him. Aside from “The Hillbillies,” Lamar only did one feature in 2023, jumping on the remix to Beyoncé’s “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.”

Young Thug Shades Lil Durk & OTF

Lil Durk was reportedly set to be on Business Is Business. Apparently, he kept ignoring Thug’s continued reaching out about collaborations. That seemingly soured their relationship, especially after he recorded a verse for the album that did not get cleared. That clip added some additional context to a clip that leaked around the time of the album’s release, where he attempted to get both Durk and Lil Baby on the album to diss Gunna.

The clip, which became public on September 3, did not sit well with OTF affiliate Mr. 300. 300 blasted Thug, saying he was on the phone “gossiping like a straight b***h.” Thug addressed OTF by calling them “junkies” and claiming that he personally paid for Brian Steel (Thug’s lawyer during his own trial) to assist Durk during his own murder-for-trial case. Durk himself has not been on social media since July 25 as he faces those troubles, so he has not delivered a response of his own.

Thugger Disses GloRilla’s Looks In Harsh Rant

Another clip from a conversation between Thug and Mariah The Scientist leaked on September 4, in which he attacked GloRilla’s looks in a remarkably mean-spirited rant. “Long ass bulls**t ass wig, skinny s**t, goddamn big ass head, big mouth [...] I would not pursue her, like at all,” he said as part of a clip that went nearly two minutes. Mariah laughed at his remarks, but GloRilla swiftly took to X to seemingly respond to him. In her post, she claimed that Thug was blowing up her phone to ask about the color of her eyes. Thug quickly issued a public apology after her response, saying that he was having a hard time in jail and does not think she’s ugly. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin,” he concluded. Still, Glo and Thug are probably not going to be doing music together anytime soon.

Young Thug Alleges That Gunna Ripped Off Kids

The second clip from Young Thug’s jail calls that leaked on September 4 is another one to do with Gunna, where Thug calls out his protege’s apparent greed. Gunna signed five artists, and they did a show where they got $5,000 for the performance. According to Thug, Gunna made them give up half of their earnings, leaving them to split the rest five ways. Thug was not a fan of Gunna’s alleged business practices.

"He did a deal where he took they money," Thug said. "These n****s some young n****s too. They like 17, 18, like real kids. The oldest one is probably 18, probably 20. There's like five of them. They probably like 16 to 20,” he said. After detailing what Gunna reportedly did, he discussed his reaction to the allegation. "I'm like you, 'You know you're signed to me and you make millions of dollars. I ain't never take a dollar from you. Why the hell would you ever in your life accept a dollar from these young boys bro? These n****s kids [...] $2,500 ain't doing nothing for you. Your mind's f*cked up. You're losing your sanity.”

Young Thug Disses J. Cole

The most recent clip from Young Thug leaked on September 5. In it, Thug mentions J. Cole and Andre 3000, and not positively. First, he questions why J. Cole has never collaborated with NBA YoungBoy, arguing that it would help raise Cole’s own profile in addition to being a big deal for YoungBoy. Of course, fans may remember that Cole and YoungBoy were seemingly set to do a song together in 2021. However, plans fell through after YoungBoy reportedly left Cole waiting in the studio for eight hours. The two then took shots at each other on songs. Even after that, Cole said that he still wanted to do the song during his “First Person Shooter” verse.

"YB the biggest artist in the world on YouTube. Why wouldn't J. Cole do a song with him?" Thugger allegedly remarked. "Like, come on, bruh. You ain't never in your life sold more records than this boy, this young n***a. F**k is you thinking? Like, tripping [...] Ain't nobody really like that s**t you're talking about,” he continued. It’s surprising to hear Thug talk like that about Cole, especially given their own collaborative history, but it seems that nobody was safe on these alleged calls.

Young Thug Also Disses Andre 3000

After Cole, Thug brought up Andre 3000, voicing his feelings on the Atlanta pioneer. "André 3000, you're one of the biggest artists in the world. You became one of the biggest artists in the world. But you ain't help nobody," Thug allegedly said. "You ain't put nobody on. Now you vintage. Now you goddamn can't put out a song and go top 50. You see what I'm saying? You put a song out right now, you can't even go top 50 [...] Like, y'all n***as ain't help nobody. All that cap rap s**t, that rap s**t don't mean nothing. In 10, 15 years, that s**t don't mean nothing."

Thug has previously criticized Andre. He claimed that he has not worked with him because he believes that Dre is not a fan of younger rappers. That sentiment is the exact opposite of what Andre has previously said about Thug. He previously called Thug “exciting” when mentioning him in a 2017 interview with Complex. Needless to say, a collaboration between two of Atlanta’s most recognizable rappers is probably not on the table at the moment.

Young Thug Admits To Infidelity

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist’s relationship has been under scrutiny for years. However, things only got worse for the pair when clips of Thug admitting to cheating on Mariah leaked to the public on September 6. Per the first clip, Thug cheated on her just a few days before his 2022 arrest. When the audio leaked, he issued a public apology to Mariah, saying he’d do anything to make their relationship work and that she did not deserve what he put her through. In response, Mariah posted lyrics from her song “Rainy Days,” where she seemed to judge herself for being naive when it came to the relationship.

The following day, another clip of Thug’s jail calls leaked, where he can be heard asking a woman (who was not Mariah The Scientist) when she planned to have kids. “When you get out [...] When you come home,” she responded. The identity of the woman is unconfirmed, but social media sleuths allege it’s Cleopatra Dues, a social media personality and model. She deactivated her Instagram account shortly after the rumors began circulating. In 2024, Mariah and Dues reportedly got into an altercation in an Atlanta nightclub. Mariah was was later charged with simple battery for her involvement. Still, these are rumors without much in the way of explicit confirmation, so take them with a grain of salt.

Young Thug Calls Future A Deadbeat Father & An "Idiot"

Thug vs. Atlanta only got worse with the call clips that leaked on September 6. Two clips came out regarding his relationship with Future. The first came from a conversation between Thug and Mariah, where he dragged Future’s parenting. He said that Future was “locked in” with the women, but not locked in with his kids. He even contrasted him with Bob Marley, praising the reggae legend as a “real father.”

Later that day, a longer 11-minute clip hit the internet. This time, Thug accused Future of refusing to throw a “Free Thug” benefit concert during his YSL trial, claiming Future didn’t want to “overshadow” him. Thug slammed the move, calling Future an “idiot” and saying he doesn’t know anything except music. Thug also judged Future for his perceived behavior changes when he’s around women, adding that the duo have not been close in a while. Shortly after those leaks, longtime Future associate/friend Zona Man addressed Thug’s comments with an Instagram Story commending Future's selflessness. He also seemed to imply that one of Thug's exes slept with Future, calling it a "better opportunity." It will be interesting to see if the pair can reconcile or if one of Thug's most productive alliances has come to a permanent end.

Thug Criticizes Drake In 28-Minute Clip

Wack 100 previously claimed there was a 28-minute clip of Thug talking about Drake that the latter had in his possession, but Wack’s history of sensationalizing stories kept fans from believing him. He ended up being right, as the full piece of audio released to the public on September 6. At one point, blasts Drake for not using his star power to speak to then-president Joe Biden about potentially having Thug pardoned. "Drake, you Drake, go talk to the president," he allegedly said. "'Aye, man, let my little brother out. Go pardon him, go do something.' Go talk to the president and get me out, show me that.” Additionally, he discussed the origins of Drake and Metro Boomin’s beef.

When Metro discussed the issue in the past, he kept pretty quiet about what actually took place, but clarified that it had nothing to do with a woman. Thug suggested that their falling out had to do with Drake’s actions after Metro’s mother died. Drake was originally supposed to appear on “Trance,” a standout from Metro’s Heroes & Villains album. Drake also reportedly wanted the song on his album, Honestly, Nevermind. However, Metro was a bigger fan of the version that was officially released, without a Drake verse. When Metro’s mother died tragically, Thug seemed to indicate that Drake was more interested in getting on the song than being a solid friend to someone grieving a considerable loss. "He probably just sent some stupid condolences…instead of giving him some wisdom or something real... Then, you come back two, three weeks later like, 'Yo, let me get this song...' instead of figuring it out... You using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now."

Young Thug Says Travis Scott Has "11 Murders" On His Hands

In the same 28-minute clip, Young Thug also mentions Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy. By now, the 2021 Astroworld festival is one of the most well-documented safety failures in recent history. The event was understaffed, leading to a lack of required security to ensure everyone's safety. When Scott came out to headline, a crowd surge led to people being crushed, and there were ten confirmed deaths from the event. Thug was discussing different things his peers were experiencing around that time, from Metro Boomin losing his mother to Thug's jail sentence. He also stated that Travis had "11 murders" on his hands, referring to the aforementioned deaths. It was surprising to hear Thug refer to the tragedy in that way, but it shows just how much talking he did during his time in jail.

Thug Confirms That Drake Dissed Gunna