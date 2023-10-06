J. Cole Uses “For All The Dogs” Track To Address NBA YoungBoy Beef Rumors

J. Cole used his feature on For All The Dogs to address the rumors that he has beef with NBA YoungBoy. "N-ggas so thirsty to put me in beef/ Dissectin’ my words and start lookin’ too deep/ I look at the tweets and start suckin’ my teeth/ I’m lettin’ it rock ’cause I love the mystique/I still wanna get me a song with YB/ Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG/ Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID," Cole raps on "First Person Shooter".

The clarification comes after YoungBoy took a shot at Cole on "Fuck The Industry Pt. 2" back in May. One of the bars in the track suggested that Cole had ghosted YB after initially agreeing to a feature. Rumors of a collab between the two musicians date back as far as 2021, when Akademiks initially reported that the two were planning to hit the studio together.

Did Drake Diss YoungBoy?

While Cole seemingly has no issues with YoungBoy, Drake might. Fans have pointed to "8AM in Charlotte" as being the primary diss track on For All The Dogs. There is not one but two points of reference for potential disses in the song, according to fans. "We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake/ You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face/ That’s why you got deserted by your n-ggas like pudding and cake," is believed to be a shot at Kanye.

Meanwhile, "You young boys take some of that money and set it aside/ Not havin' enough to pay your tax is a federal crime" has been taken as a shot at YB. YoungBoy also used "Fuck The Industry Pt. 2" to diss Drake as well as J. Cole. However, it appears that Drake took the bars more personally than his For All The Dogs collaborator did.

