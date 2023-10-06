Nicki Minaj Not On “For All The Dogs,” Fans Accuse Drake Of Lying About Collab

Nicki Minaj does not appear on Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. This is despite both Drake and Minaj confirming that there was a collab on the album. As a result, both Drizzy fans and the Barbz have turned on the Canadian rapper. "Drake feminine ass used the barbz for promo, once again!!! Yeah he makes dope music, but the way he hates on Nicki Minaj needs to be studied!! What a dick head [vomit emoji]," one irate social media user wrote. "He lied I guess," wrote one Minaj fan account.

Although the album does include 10 features, Minaj's teased track was widely seen as one of the expected highlights. While not a direct result of the Minaj omission, fan reaction to the album has been mixed in its first few hours. Die-hard fans proclaimed it to Drizzy's best in several years, others had a more muted reaction to the 23-track release. "How did the goat drake make 23 bad songs. This shit worse than CLB," one critic wrote.

Is Drake On Pink Friday 2?

There are, however, some fans who are still holding out hope of the Young Money reunion. While Minaj did not appear on For All The Dogs, some fans speculated that the Drake track may actually appear on her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. Very little is known about the content of that album, including things like the features and tracklist. However, the album is out next month.

However, this theory doesn't hold much water. Firstly, it would be weird for Drake to promote a collab in the run-up to his own album release without specifying that it wouldn't be on his album. Secondly, Minaj herself appeared to confirm that the track had been recorded for For All The Dogs and not Pink Friday 2. At best, Drake is just the worst promoter around. But at worst, he actively lied about including Minaj on the album to tap into her loyal fanbase.

