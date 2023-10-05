Drake Fans Suspect NBA YoungBoy Shade On “8AM In Charlotte”

Drake dropped off his new track "8AM In Charlotte" last night, and it's managed to spark a ton of chatter online. So far, fans are digging the song, and can't wait to hear more when For All The Dogs drops tonight. There's also been some buzz around the accompanying music video, which features Drake's 5-year-old son, Adonis. The boy describes the story behind the project's cover art, which he created himself.

The song has also gotten some social media users speculating about who a few of Drake's bars were aimed at. Some think he went after Kanye West, rhyming, "We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake/ You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face/ That’s why you got deserted by your n***as like pudding and cake." Now, users have turned their attention to other lines from the song, in which they believe he dissed NBA YoungBoy.

Read More: Drake Roasted For “8AM In Charlotte” Hairstyle

Drake Seems To Call Out NBA YoungBoy On New Song

"You young boys take some of that money and set it aside/ Not havin' enough to pay your tax is a federal crime," he raps. NBA YoungBoy previously shaded him on his track "F*ck The Industry Pt. 2," which he released in May. "Talk to Drake, cross FaceTime, he wasn't feelin' me/ Told me that he f*ck with Durk, damn, that sh*t gettin' to me/ Told me that he like the sh*t I'm doin', but can't do sh*t with me/ So when we cross our ways, f*ck what you say, b*tch, you my enemy," he rhymed.

Fans Speculate That Drake Dissed NBA YoungBoy

Though Drake's NBA YoungBoy diss remains a theory, YB did take to social media recently with some scathing words. Many thought they were a response. "Try again b*tch a** n***a," he wrote. Do you think Drake dissed NBA YoungBoy on his new song? Check out some reactions down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and For All The Dogs.

Read More: Drake’s Son Adonis Breaks Down “For All The Dogs” Album Cover Drawing

[Via]