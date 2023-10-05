Drake Shocks Fans With Incredible New Track “8AM In Charlotte”

Drake is an artist who knows how to surprise his fans on occasion. Overall, he is someone who everyone wants to hear from. He is the best-selling rapper in the world these days, and that won't be changing anytime soon. Currently, he is in the midst of a tour, and he is also in the midst of an album rollout. For All The Dogs is dropping tomorrow, and with "Slime You Out" getting critical praise, fans have been curious about the direction of the album. Well, on Thursday, Drizzy gave us more hints.

In the middle of last night, the megastar took to Instagram and dropped a music video. The video starts off with Adonis, who explains the iconic GOAT drawing in the For All The Dogs cover art. Moreover, we get a full-blown song called "8AM In Charlotte." The time and city motif is one that Drake has used quite a bit over the years. Needless to say, it is no surprise he would do it again for this new project, which is set to potentially be one of his best ever.

Drake Is Talking That Talk

Throughout the song, Drake is sounding as focused as ever with some incredible bars. Moreover, the production has a nice piano passage with some chopped-up vocal samples. It is a great beat that Drizzy sounds extremely comfortable over. It is one of those songs that will likely become a classic within the artist's discography.

With Drake dropping tomorrow, there is no doubt that we are going to be welcomed with even more amazing tracks and visuals. Let us know what you think of "8AM In Charlotte," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

The money speakin’ for itself, I call it fortune tell

Fire top from a bitch that work in corporate sales

Chinchilla ushanka, we skiin’ out in Courchevel

Breaking news, they tried to kill ‘em, but the boy prevails

