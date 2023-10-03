Drake Teases “Table For One” Dropping This Week Ahead Of “For All The Dogs”

Drake will be hosting a new episode of his Sirius XM radio series, Table For One, later this week. He announced the show on Instagram, Monday. It comes ahead of the release of his new album, For All The Dogs, which drops on Friday.

"TABLE FOR ONE on SOUND 42 @siriusxm Thursday at 9pm EST," he captioned the announcement. Fans shared plenty of hype in the comments section with countless fire emojis being left below the artwork. Drake didn't provide any further details about what fans can expect from the show.

Read More: Drake Fans In Shambles After Waking Up Without “For All The Dogs”

Drake Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

For All The Dogs was originally slated to release over the summer, but Drake delayed it back in September. He explained that he was too busy with the It's All A Blur Tour and would have to cancel dates to get it out on time. “Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show," Drake wrote in a statement on his Instagram page at the time. "I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure." He has two back to back shows in place for Friday and Saturday in his hometown of Toronto.

Drake Announces New "Table For One"

Drake has yet to share the tracklist for For All The Dogs, but he has confirmed that his longtime collaborator, Nicki Minaj, will appear on the project. He also shared that the artwork was done by his son, Adonis. Be on the lookout for further updates on Table For One on HotNewHipHop. Check out For All The Dogs on Friday, October 6.

Read More: Lil Yachty Reflects On Drake Friendship & Their Different Creative Processes

[Via]