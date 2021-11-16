table for one
- MusicDrake Says Lil Yachty Made "For All The Dogs" What It Is“I don't think this album is what it is if I don't get to run everything by you," Drake told Lil Yachty.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Says He's "Not Going To Make Music" For A Little Bit To Focus On His HealthDrake says he'll be locking the door on the studio for a year, if not a little longer. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Teases "Table For One" Dropping This Week Ahead Of "For All The Dogs"Drake has an episode of "Table For One" airing the night before "For All The Dogs" drops.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Discusses Reinventing Radio With Sound 42Drake spoke about the rise of Sound 42 ahead of his shows at the Apollo Theater.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Teases Performing With 21 Savage Sparking Rumors Of A Joint TourDrake hinted at upcoming performances with 21 Savage following their new album, "Her Loss."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Praises Takeoff As "Legendary & "Unprecedented"Drake spoke about the late Migos rapper Takeoff during the latest episode of "Table For One."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake Debuts 2 New Songs, "Confusion" & "I Could Never" On His "Table For One" Radio ShowDrake has been steady dropping new content for his fans this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Unveils Tracklist to "Honestly, Nevermind" That Drops TonightIn just a few hours, we're set to receive a Drizzy album and he was nice enough to drop off the tracklist ahead of the record's release.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Reveals His New Radio Show "Table For One" Debuts TonightDrake is stepping into the radio ring.By Alexander Cole
- NewsFlipp Dinero Drops Off New EP "Table For One"Flipp Dinero returns with five new songs. By Taylor McCloud