Drake reflected on the death of Takeoff during the latest episode of his Table For One show on SiriusXM, labeling the late Migos rapper both “legendary” and “unprecedented.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday.

“I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented TakeOff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake began.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Drake performs at the New Look Wireless Birthday Party at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

From there, Drake recalled working with Takeoff and the rest of Migos on the remix to their 2013 breakthrough single, “Versace.”

He continued: “I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

“I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know?” Drake added. “It’s just really…it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance. It’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week.”

Drake is just one of the many voices in hip-hop to speak out after Takeoff’s death. Future, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and many more shared tributes on social media for the late rapper. The Atlanta Falcons also took a moment to mourn Takeoff prior to their game on Sunday.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has said that Takeoff is believed to have been killed by a stray bullet during a shootout that broke out at the bowling alley.

Check out Drake’s comments on Table For One below.

Drake honors "legendary" Takeoff during "Table For One" radio show 🙏https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/JuLL3ZZ46a — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 6, 2022

