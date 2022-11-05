The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Surprisingly, Jim Jones of Dipset fame opened up his Drip Report show without its usual theatrics. Rather, in a solemn clip, the New York rapper named Takeoff a legend and Migos “one of the greatest groups ever.”

“Their contributions to Hip Hop will never be duplicated,” he continued, “from the rap flows to the cadence that they added to this game and all the spices we see all the kids been trying to emulate. Takeoff was a special person out of that bunch and you can tell from every record that he was on.”

Jim Jones had previously worked with the Migos on their track “We Set The Trends” from last December. Jim Jones tried to hold back tears as he made his final remarks.

“The great Takeoff, you will never ever be forgotten. You left a mark that no one will ever forget my brother. I love you to the death.”

Lil Baby paid tribute to Takeoff via a tweet that read “I Ain’t think I would ever see no s**t like this… Long Live Takeoff.” Readers might remember that rumors circulated about a beef between Baby and the Migos. However, just a couple of weeks ago, the It’s Only Me star denied those conclusions.

I Ain’t think I would ever see no shit like this…. Long Live Takeoff — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 5, 2022

““First of all, I really don’t see s**t on the Internet,” Baby said. “Like, people send me s**t, I don’t wanna comment, then I be… That’s just gon’ make it [bigger]. They know I don’t got nothin’ goin’ on with them.”

These rappers join Quality Control co-founder Coach K, Offset, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Drake, 50 Cent, and others in tributing Takeoff. Presently, many of his industry friends seem committed to protecting his legacy and preventing further tragedy as family and friends heal. While more details come out concerning his passing, the conversation around gun violence in the U.S. is crucial. Most important of all, too many lives have been lost and damaged.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on Takeoff’s passing. Rest In Peace Takeoff.

[via]