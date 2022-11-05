rip takeoff
- Pop CultureRich The Kid Shows Off New Takeoff PendantThe rapper pays his respects once again.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentIs Takeoff Actually Quavo's Nephew?Since Takeoff's passing, fans have wondered about the Migos' familial relationship. Here's a look at how Quavo and Takeoff are related. By Josh Megson
- MusicQuavo Teases New Song, Honors TakeoffThe Atlanta icon took to Instagram to seemingly announce a new track called "Honey Bun," and suggested it was for his late nephew.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Announces He's In "Album Mode" After Takeoff's Passing Prompted DelayThe Atlanta trap icon updated fans on his sophomore solo release via his Instagram story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTakeoff's Brother Vents On Social Media About His LossYRN Lingo got a lot off his chest via his Instagram stories, and fans are pouring out their best wishes and support as he copes. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSheek Louch Speaks On Takeoff's Death, Calls Migos "The LOX Of The South"During an interview with VladTV, the Lox rapper spoke glowingly of the late Takeoff's demeanor and impact.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureQuavo Spotted Ahead Of Takeoff Tribute PerformanceThis marks the first time he's been spotted in public since his nephew's funeral.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Pleads For Takeoff To "Come Back" On TwitterWhile the late Migo's absence still stings, his family, loved ones, and fans are celebrating him with sorrow and with appreciation for his life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureABC Accidentally Shows Picture Of Quavo In Takeoff TributeThe mistake was made within their 2022 "In-Memorium" segment, which aired on Monday (December 26).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureTakeoff's Alleged Killer Denied Another Bond ReductionPatrick Clark's bond remains set at $1 million after a second reduction request is denied by the judge.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureOffset Opens Up About "Fake Smiling" After Takeoff's DeathThe "Clout" rapper previously opened up about being "in a dark place" following the news of Takeoff's passing.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureTakeoff's Alleged Murderer Vows To Move In With Parents, Requests Lower BailPatrick Xavier Clark wants his bail reduced from $2M to $100K.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTakeoff Died Without A Will, Parents Fighting Over Estate: ReportThe estranged parents are reportedly in conflict over who should control their son’s assets.By Isaac Fontes
- GramOffset Pens Message For Fans Posting TakeoffThe Migos rapper wants fans to show his late cousin in a good light. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureTakeoff's Murder Suspect's Bond Set At $2 MillionThe alleged gunman is also at flight risk after attempting to flee the country, so he will have to pay a lot in order to be released before trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsA$AP Rocky & Takeoff Deliver On Metro Boomin's "Feel The Fiyaaaah"The soulful penultimate track of Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains boasts an A$AP Rocky feature and an incredible posthumous performance from Takeoff.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureTakeoff's Friends And Family Honor Him With Candle CeremonyThe late Migo's home city of Atlanta celebrated his memory and legacy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To TakeoffMore tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNurse Describes Attempt To Save Takeoff After ShootingA nurse detailed her experience trying to save Takeoff after the Houston shooting.By Rex Provost