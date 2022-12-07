Offset has been publicly grieving the loss of his cousin and Migos member Takeoff. Since the 28-year old’s shocking death, fans flooded social media with their well wishes and condolences for the slain star. Offset took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about posting Takeoff following his passing.

The 30-year old rapper shared an image of Jesus Christ on his Instagram story with a special caption. “Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in a good light please,” Offset wrote. No word on what sparked the “CODE” rapper’s message. While fans were confused about the photo, many agreed with Offset’s message. “Is there even bad stuff about Take,” one fan wrote. “He was always so humble and lowkey.” Another added, “NO TAKEOFF SLANDER WILL BE TOLERATED EVER.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 26: Takeoff, Quavo and Offset attend the Migos collection launch at MUSIC IS UNIVERSAL, Bloomingdale’s exclusive partnership with Universal Music Group & Bravado at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Store on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Bravado)

Offset’s post comes on the heels of celebrating Takeoff’s life over the weekend. He arrived at Miami’s E11EVEN venue on Thursday with his wife Cardi B before taking the stage to perform some of his biggest hits. The performance marked Offset’s first performance since Take’s passing. He honored his late cousin and bandmate during his Miami show. “We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here tonight. I’m doing this for my brother.” Offset shared before performing Migos hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “Fight Night.”

Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1 while attending a private dice game in Houston with his Uncle Quavo. 33-year old Patrick Xavier Clark has been arrested and charged with the murder of the young rapper. Clark made his first court appearance on Monday, where he was accused of attempting to flea the country before his arrest.

Police arrest man for Murder of Takeoff . His name is Patrick Xavier Clark. Sources in Texas say he’s commonly known as “DJ PAT” pic.twitter.com/DRPE9hgAoL — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 2, 2022

However, his lawyers denied the claims, adding that Clark had planned a trip to Mexico before being arrested and charged. Clark was caught on camera shooting his gun in one hand, with a wine bottle in the other hand, outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night TakeOff was killed. He is currently being held in police custody with $2 million bond.