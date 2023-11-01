Offset & Quavo Commemorate Takeoff On The Anniversary Of His Death

It's been exactly a year since the tragic and untimely death of Migos member Takeoff, and his former groupmates have taken to social media to honor him. Both Offset and Quavo shared heartfelt posts commemorating their late collaborator, who was shot and killed on November 1, 2022 in Houston. His murder continues to weigh heavily on his friends, family, and peers, namely Offset and Quavo.

Offset shared a touching black and white video of Take alongside a meaningful caption. "The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world," he wrote. "I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!" The video is soundtracked by Takeoff's song "Last Memory," which comes from his first and only solo album, The Last Rocket.

Read More: Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Is Reportedly Looking To Claim “Self-Defense” In Murder Trial

Offset Says Takeoff Is "Still Here With Us"

Quavo posted a black and white photo of Takeoff, also accompanied by one of the late artist's songs, "I Remember." He quoted his fallen collaborator in his caption. "Can’t forget it won’t Forget It NEVER Forget it," he wrote. "I Remember!" Quavo's also been posting various photos, clips, and fan art of Takeoff on his story throughout the day.

It was reported last week that Takeoff's alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, is looking to chalk his shooting up to "self-defense." According to his lawyer, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, Clark will maintain his innocence on trial. “We do believe that he has a valid self-defense claim," she added. "I don’t think they can say with any degree of certainty that it was Patrick who actually fired the shot that took Takeoff’s life. There was someone else who started the shooting, it was not Patrick Clark."

Quavo Will "Never Forget" Takeoff

What do you think of Offset and Quavo's tributes to Takeoff on the one-year anniversary of his death? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. R.I.P. to Takeoff.

Read More: Quavo Tattooed Takeoff As A Kid, Rapper Unveils Old “Only Built For Infinity Links” Footage

[Via]