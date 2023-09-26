Drake Honours Takeoff During Atlanta Tour Stop: Watch

It was only right for Drizzy to pay tribute to his fallen friend while performing in ATL.

BYHayley Hynes
Drake Honours Takeoff During Atlanta Tour Stop: Watch

The one-year anniversary of Takeoff's death is quickly approaching, but for many loved ones and fans of the late rapper, his passing still doesn't feel real. The Migos' partner in rhyme, Quavo, spoke candidly about how he still feels his nephew's spirit in an interview earlier this year, revealing that he still visits Take's house to check on his things and make sure everything is in order. Others in the industry continue to mourn the loss of the Rocket Man as well, including Drake, who took a moment to pay tribute to his former collaborator during Monday (September 25) night's tour stop in Atlanta.

"The first time I came to Atlanta, was I hopped on the remix to the song called 'Versace,'" the 36-year-old recalled while wandering around his stage. The crowd instantly began cheering at the thought of him performing the classic club banger, but instead, he shared a heartfelt story about his late amigo. "And I just wanted to say while I'm in here, rest in peace to my brother Takeoff. One of my first brothers out here in Atlanta."

Read More: Takeoff’s Posthumous Album Is Coming, Quavo Confirms

Drake Reminds Us He's For All The Dogs in ATL

Besides the "Versace (Remix)," we also heard Champagne Papi and Take join forces with Quavo and Offset back in 2018 for "Walk It Talk It." The Southern rap group joined forces with the father of one to tour across North America shortly after, leaving Drake with plenty of fond memories to look back on whenever he finds himself missing the "HOTEL LOBBY" hitmaker.

Speaking of For All The Dogs, the first single from Drake's upcoming album has been receiving mixed reviews online, though it did still land at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Charlamagne Tha God was among those criticizing "Slime You Out" with SZA, though he's not joking that the entire feud between him and the Canadian was a planned part of Drizzy's album rollout. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God & Drake Beef “Planned,” Radio Host Jokes As “Slime You Out” Goes No. 1

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.