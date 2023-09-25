Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Drake’s Diss: “I’m Part Of The Album Rollout”

Charlamagne Tha God has addressed Drake calling him out on Instagram.

Charlamagne Tha God has responded to Drake’s latest social media diss, in which the Toronto rapper accused him of being “obsessed” with him. The remark came after Charlamagne criticized Drake’s newest song, “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA, during an episode of Brilliant Idiots with Andrew Schulz.

On the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne joked that he and Drake planned out the feud for attention. "I'm part of the album rollout," he said, before claiming that he and Drake have come to an agreement.

As for what Drake posted about Charlamagne, he began by comparing him to Boyz n the Hood actor Morris Chestnut. “In deep thought about how you the off brand Morris Chestnut,” Drake captioned a photo of Charlamagne from a 2022 Verywell Mind photoshoot. In another, since-deleted post, Drake came at the radio host more directly: “Are you ok Leonard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit. Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof.” Check out Charlamagne's response to Drake on The Breakfast Club below.

Charlamagne Reacts To Drake's Diss

As for Charlamagne's initial criticism, he felt that a track from an album titled For All The Dogs should've been "more aggressive." "He came out with this slow joint with SZA," he previously remarked. The release of Drake's "Slime You Out" comes as he continues to finish up work on his new album, For All The Dogs. The project is due for release on October 6, 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on the album on HotNewHipHop.

