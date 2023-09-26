Charlamagne Tha God & Drake Beef “Planned,” Radio Host Jokes As “Slime You Out” Goes No. 1

After disappointing us with several delays, Drake is under a lot of pressure right now to finish his For All The Dogs album prior to its October 6 release date. Though he seems focused on the task at hand, commentary from his critics is obviously bothering the Scorpion rapper at least a little bit, as he couldn't hold back from lashing out at Charlamagne Tha God insulting his project's first single. According to the media personality, "Slime You Out" featuring SZA wasn't hard enough for him, and he didn't seem to see the usual crowd of obsessed fans quoting the song's lyrics until days after it dropped.

Drake had plenty of words for Tha God on his Instagram Story after catching wind of the diss, including calling him a "f**king goof." Even with the shots fired between the two, the lyricist still came out on top as "Slime You Out" landed on top of the Billboard chart this week. Charlamagne addressed this news on Tuesday's (September 26) episode of The Breakfast Club, suggesting that he and Champagne Papi have been planning their attacks on each other this whole time.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Drake’s Diss: “I’m Part Of The Album Rollout”

Charlamagne Addresses Drake's Latest W on The Breakfast Club

"I told y’all yesterday that Drake and I plan these things every time he drops certain records. He wants me to hate on them because all noise is great noise nowadays," the podcaster joked on air. "And I told y’all the play but nobody believes me ’cause I’m lying. But you should believe me even when I’m lying." As AllHipHop notes, Drizzy's latest achievement puts him just one spot behind Michael Jackson for most No. 1 male soloist records.

Charlamagne Tha God isn't the only one who's found himself at odds with Drake this month. While he was performing in Houston recently, some are under the impression that the Canadian attempted to diss Megan Thee Stallion after mentioning her name in a shoutout before awkwardly clarifying that he was talking about someone else. Read what internet sleuths speculate could be the rap diva's response at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion May Have Clapped Back At Drake With Her Latest IG Caption

[Via]