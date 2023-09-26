Megan Thee Stallion May Have Clapped Back At Drake With Her Latest IG Caption

Megan Thee Stallion is currently in her comeback season. Throughout the Tory Lanez shooting trial, Meg largely remained lowkey. Moreover, once he was convicted and sentenced, she continued to be silent on social media. Overall, it is easy to see why she proceeded this way. After all, the emotional turmoil that came with the shooting incident was overwhelming. It also didn't help that numerous people in the industry were taking Tory's side.

One of those people is none other than Drake. On tracks like "Circo Loco," Drizzy has offered up some bars that seemingly take a clear side. Furthermore, he has consistently liked Tory's Instagram posts in which he proclaims his innocence. Not to mention, during a recent concert in Houston, the megastar gave a shoutout to his photographer which led to an awkward moment. "Real H-Town love, shout out to Meg one time for real … not that Meg, this Meg," Drake said. Now, it seems like Meg might be responding through a cryptic Instagram caption.

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks

"Thee real Htown Hottie," Megan Thee Stallion wrote in her caption. It is a very simple caption that doesn't completely address Drake, although the implication seems pretty clear. Aside from the caption, Meg gave us some serious looks thanks to her camo jumpsuit which was incredibly well-designed. The artist has been promoting some new music, and her recent photoshoots suggest that she may have some sort of music video coming very soon. No matter what, we cannot wait to see what she does next.

Hopefully, some new Megan Thee Stallion music drops very soon. Some believe there will be a new track out today, although that has yet to be guaranteed. No matter what, we are in for some great tracks, and most likely, a better album. Let us know your expectations for new Meg music, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

