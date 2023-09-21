Drake’s Apparent Megan Thee Stallion Mention Sparks Controversy

A clip of Drake onstage at one of his shows is making its way around social media, along with some accusations. Some commenters think that the Canadian hitmaker dissed Megan Thee Stallion. In the clip, Drake is seen giving a shoutout to his friend in the audience, Meg. While he tells his crowd to show love to Meg, he's sure to clarify exactly who he's talking about. "Not that Meg," he explains before pointing to his friend, "this Meg."

Though he didn't call out Megan Thee Stallion outright, viewers are noting how he leaned into his clarification. They have had some beef in the past, so a little shade wouldn't come as too much of a shock. With that being said, other commenters are up in arms about the speculation, and coming to his defense. Various fans are claiming that his explanation was merely to avoid confusion. Regardless, it's managed to spark some discourse about their past issues.

Social Media Users Debate Drake Seemingly Mentioning Megan Thee Stallion

Back in 2022, fans were quick to notice that Drake appeared to throw shade at Megan Thee Stallion on his Her Loss track with 21 Savage, "Circo Loco." Some of his bars seemingly referenced her getting shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. "This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling," he rhymes on the song.

At the time, Megan Thee Stallion fired back with a few Tweets. She told people to stop trying to use her shooting for clout. Her rep later told XXL, "Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker." Do you think Drake was dissing Megan Thee Stallion in the clip? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and Megan Thee Stallion.

