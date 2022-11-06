Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”

She added her credit under her legal name, Megan Pete, and did not feature on Drake’s album. The credit is likely due to 21 Savage interpolating her song “Savage” in his verse. “I’m a savage,” he raps, “smack her booty in Magic, I’ll slap a p***y n***a with a ratchet.” 21 uses the same cadence and flow that the Stallion used on her massive smash hit.

Two other co-writers have credit on “Rich Flex” next to Megan, Drake, and 21: producer J. White Did It and songwriter Bobby Sessions. Both also helped write Meg’s “Savage.” Megan did not clarify whether she was contacted by their team, paid for the credit, or otherwise involved with the record. It is, however, very odd and surprising. Not every rapper gets dissed by Drake and a shoutout from 21 on the same album.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Understandably, Megan was having none of it. Drake essentially made fun of Tory Lanez shooting her, and she called his diss tactics “lame.” Her credit on Drake and 21’s album amounted to not much at all when it comes to respect.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b***h a** N***as!” she tweeted about Drake’s diss. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***as especially RAP N***AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Many were quick to defend Meg and rightfully demand an explanation and apology. The specific lines are as follows: “This b***h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” For what it’s worth, Lil Yachty has said that Drake’s lyrics are not about the “WAP” rapper. He worked quite closely on the album and is very close with Drake, so some are trusting his word. He said the lines were in reference to women getting fake implants and shots.

Singer-songwriter Ethel Cain also defended Meg on social media, becoming one of her most odd crossover supporters. She tagged Drake in an IG story and said “Speak on Megan again and I will rally the Amish.” Surely, he must be shaking under his bedsheets with fear.

Moreover, this isn’t the only beef that Drake has created or resurfaced on this album. He simultaneously took shots at Ye f.k.a. Kanye West, reignited a feud with Shelley f.k.a. D.R.A.M., and seemingly dissed Ice Spice.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop to see how Meg and Drake’s alleged beef resumes and whether there’s a story to the writing credit.

