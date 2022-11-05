Lil Yachty may have settled the existing argument social media has harbored between Drake and Megan Thee Stallion.

Yesterday (November 4), Drake and 21 Savage dropped their collaboration project, Her Loss. While fans and supporters had high expectations for the project, they weren’t expecting the Toronto rapper to throw so much shade.

The 36-year-old managed to take jabs at D.R.A.M, Serena Williams’ husband, Kanye West, and Megan Thee Stallion within one hour– the latter wasn’t having it, though.

In the song “Circo Loco,” Drake rapped, “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” Thousands of people, including the H-Town Hottie, believed he was referencing the alleged violent act between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

Like always, Megan wasted no time defending herself online. “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME!”

Drake’s bars also triggered a member of the rapstress’ legal team. Alex Spiro sat down with TMZ and criticized those who support Tory Lanez. “It’s disheartening. It’s confusing… Those people are going to look very silly when the facts come out,” Spiro said.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Lil Yachty seemingly confirmed that the line wasn’t meant for Meg. People are taking his word because he was one of the contributors to Her Loss.

Yachty hopped on Instagram live with his 10.4 million followers to address the controversy. “I know [Drake] is not going to address it. It’s about women lying about their butt shots– saying their ass is real when it’s fake.”

Another reason social media users believe the “One Night” rapper is due to how much Drake values their relationship.

Following the project’s release, Drake shared a picture of him and Yachty on his IG story. He wrote, “WHERE WOULD I BE WITHOUT OUR FRIENDSHIP @lilyachty I LOVE YA KID THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME YOUR INCREDIBLE TALENT AND YOUR ADLIB GAME [laughing emojis].”