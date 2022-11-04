Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.

However, what the two lack in collaborators is made up with the stacked roster of producers attached to the tracklist. Her Loss‘s 16-song tracklist contains appearances from their frequent collaborators, such as Metro Boomin, Boi-1da, 40, and more.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Perhaps, the most surprising contributor to the project is Lil Yachty. The “Poland” rapper boasts four production credits on “BackOutsideBoyz,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Pussy & Millions” ft. Travis Scott,” and “Jumbotron Shit Poppin.”

Drake and 21 Savage kept the majority of details surrounding their new collaborative effort under wraps until two weeks ago, when they dropped the “Jimmy Cooks” music video. Unfortunately, the project was delayed by a week after OVO 40 caught COVID-19.

Prior to the release of Her Loss, Drake released his first dance project, Honestly, Nevermind. Though largely panned among his fanbase, the surprise release still had the summer on lock with singles like “Sticky,” “Massive,” and of course, the 21 Savage-assisted, “Jimmy Cooks.”

Peep the official production credits below.