Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Production Credits: Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin & More
Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da & more have credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”
Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.
However, what the two lack in collaborators is made up with the stacked roster of producers attached to the tracklist. Her Loss‘s 16-song tracklist contains appearances from their frequent collaborators, such as Metro Boomin, Boi-1da, 40, and more.
Perhaps, the most surprising contributor to the project is Lil Yachty. The “Poland” rapper boasts four production credits on “BackOutsideBoyz,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Pussy & Millions” ft. Travis Scott,” and “Jumbotron Shit Poppin.”
Drake and 21 Savage kept the majority of details surrounding their new collaborative effort under wraps until two weeks ago, when they dropped the “Jimmy Cooks” music video. Unfortunately, the project was delayed by a week after OVO 40 caught COVID-19.
Prior to the release of Her Loss, Drake released his first dance project, Honestly, Nevermind. Though largely panned among his fanbase, the surprise release still had the summer on lock with singles like “Sticky,” “Massive,” and of course, the 21 Savage-assisted, “Jimmy Cooks.”
Peep the official production credits below.
- “Rich Flex”
Vinylz, Tay Keith, FNZ, BoogzDaBeast
- “Major Distribution”
SkipOnDaBeat
- “On BS”
OZ, Elyas
- “BackOutsideBoyz”
Rio Leyva, Dez Wright, Taz Taylor, Lil Yachty
- “Privileged Rappers”
Earl on the Beat, GENT, Lil Yachty, Noah “40” Shebib
- “Spin Bout U”
Banbwoi, Noah “40” Shebib
- “Hours in Silence”
nyan, Mcevoy, Noah “40” Shebib, Noel Cadastre, Daniel East
- “Treacherous Twins”
Noël, OZ, Boi-1da
- “Circo Loco”
Boi-1da, Tay Keith
- “Pussy & Millions”
Cheeze Beatz, Go Grizzly, Squat Beatz, B100, Lil Yachty
- “Broke Boys”
Wheezy, Tay Keith, Jack Uriah, Anthem
- “Middle of the Ocean”
OZ, Noel Cadastre, Nik D, Sucuki, Loof
- “Jumbotron Shit Poppin”
F1lthy, Cubeatz, Sad Pony, Oogie Mane, Lil Yachty, Noah “40” Shebib, Klimperboy, Danno, Dilara
- “More M’s”
Metro Boomin, DAVID x ELI
- “3am on Glenwood”
OZ, Peter Iskander, Noah “40” Shebib
- “I Guess It’s Fuck Me”
The Loud Pack