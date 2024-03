Born in Jamaica and raised in Toronto, Boi-1da got an early start to beat making, working on a couple of tracks on Drake’s mixtape, Room for Improvement. He has produced some notable tracks by Drake including his breakout hit, “Best I Ever Had,” “Forever”, “Over,” “Headlines,” “No New Friends,” and “0 to 100/ The Catch Up.” He has also produced for Eminem, Slaughterhouse, Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka Flame, Soulja Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Jay-Z, and more.