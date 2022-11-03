Whenever Drake rolls out a project, it not only takes over social media, but becomes an entire moment. Fans expected no less when it was recently shared that Drizzy and 21 Savage were releasing a project together, and in the days leading up to its arrival, the world has been trolled by the two stars.

Her Loss was expected to be included in last week’s New Music Friday roundup, but at the 23rd hour, it was announced that the record was pushed back. It was a disappointing moment for those looking forward to more heat from these two, but they don’t have to wait much longer.

Drake and 21 have been hilariously trolling fans with clips of them taking over popular platforms. There was the interview of sorts with shock-jock radio host Howard Stern and the fake Tiny Desk performance that even elicited a response from NPR. On the heels of the hitmakers revealing the Her Loss cover art—an image that features a close-up shot of exotic dancer Qui Yasuka aka “Suki Baby”—Drake returned with a look at the album’s tracklist.

The OVO mogul uploaded a photo detailing Her Loss credits, as well, including listing himself and 21 as executive producers. It is unclear if they will host any features, just for now, it looks as if they’re holding things down as a duo.

Both Drake and 21 Savage are artists who are known to take over global charts with each release. Her Loss is expected to follow suit. So be prepared for updates about chart-topping numbers. We expect for the pair to unveil new visuals to accompany the release, so stay tuned with HNHH as that information arrives.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you’re looking forward to Her Loss. It arrives at the stroke of midnight, so check back with us then.