Drake and 21 Savage are still on pace to release their joint album, Her Loss this Friday. After pushing the album back a week, the two have slowly unveiled a new promo including a fake Vogue cover that popped up around NYC.

With the album less than 24 hours away, Drake and 21 Savage blessed fans with what appears to be the project’s album cover. The artwork for the project is a close-up image of model Qui Yasuka, otherwise known as Suki Baby shot by Paris Aden.

We likely won’t get a tracklist for the album until it drops at midnight. However, Drizzy and 21 Savage gave fans hilarious content to hold fans over. On Wednesday night, the Toronto artist and the Atlanta rapper debuted a trailer for a Tiny Desk concert that ended up with the NPR logo. Unfortunately, that isn’t even real. NPR confirmed it was a fake teaser but invited Drake and 21 Savage to join them in the future.

In addition to the fake Vogue cover, 21 Savage appeared in a make-shift segment for the fashion magazine. In the “In My Bag” segment, Savage reveals some of his must-have products at all times, including bags of tea — which he enjoys with his crumpets — and a copy of Charlotte’s Web.

Savage later doubles down on his love for the children’s story when he and Drake sit down for an interview with Howard Stern, who asks what type of “nerd sh*t” they’re into. Drake also discusses his appreciation for “top givers” and calls 21 Savage the “Pride Of London.”

“I was born in London, but all my family migrated from the West Indies and shit, so it’s like I’m damn near, like, gumbo when it comes to culture,” Savage said. “I might be the greatest rapper from my country, too, though.”

“You know a lot of people say that, right?” Drake said in response. “A lot of people are like, ‘Yo, you’re the pride of London.”

