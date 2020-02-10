promo
- MusicIce Spice Continues Music Video Shoot In Miami For Upcoming "Fart" SongThe song isn't actually called "Fart," reportedly, but there's a now-infamous bar on it that is already ringing off this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Covers Metro Boomin's Name While Promoting 21 Savage's New AlbumPettiness is the name of the game, and while Metro said there's no deep beef here, it seems like The Boy would rather take the smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shouts Out The Weeknd For Promoting His Rollout: "U Got Family"The "Pull Up" rager is firing off on all cylinders, and Abel Tesfaye is one of many stars that he shouted out in the past few days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Meets Patti LaBelle For Dessert Campaign, They Give Each Other Their FlowersThe two icons were starstruck while filming their new promo for their treats, and it seemed like it was a very sweet interaction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd's Bizarre Coffee Promo Has Fans Scratching Their HeadsI'll have one Dawn FM-ericano, please.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Shushes The Haters (And Losers) In New Stake PromoThe Canadian superstar won big at a golf course as part of the promo series "Playing Stake In Quiet Places."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Drama Enlists Queen Latifah To Promote New AlbumThe classic film homage was directed by Jim Jones and precedes Drama's "I'm Really Like That" dropping this Friday, March 31.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & 21 Savage Drop "Her Loss" Cover Art, Share Fake Tiny Desk, Howard Stern & Vogue PromoDrake & 21 Savage's collaborative album "Her Loss" drops on Friday. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Nas X Promotes New YoungBoy Collab With Series Of Wild Fake Brand PartnershipsLil Nas X has a new publicity stunt.By Rex Provost
- MusicKing Von And 21 Savage Have New Music Coming This FridayKing Von and 21 Savage's collab is sure to get the streets buzzing.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureIndia Royale Fires Back At Haters By Revealing How Much She Earns From CosmeticsIndia Royale says that she is earning $40,000 per month from her cosmetic brand.By Cole Blake
- MusicChloe Bailey Shows Off Her Booty In “Have Mercy” Promo ImageAhead of Chloe Bailey's "Have Mercy" single, the singer shares one last exciting promo image. By Nancy Jiang
- NewsTyFontaine And SoFaygo Talk Success On "Run It Up"The track is the duo’s first-ever collaboration. By hnhh
- Pop CultureCamila Cabello Offers Fans A Chance To Appear In Music VideoCamila Cabello takes the All-In Challenge by offering fans an opportunity to be in a music video.By Cole Blake
- TVKim & Kourtney Kardashian Throw Punches In "KUWTK" TrailerKim and Kourtney Kardashian get into a physical altercation in the trailer for season 18 of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."By Lynn S.
- MusicGreen Day Gets Dragged For Bizarre Anti-Trap Billboard For New AlbumBut why would anyone expect trap beats on a Green Day album anyway?By Noah C