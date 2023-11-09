Cardi B Meets Patti LaBelle For Dessert Campaign, They Give Each Other Their Flowers

Two icons of the music world had a sweet and tasty first-time meeting while promoting their individual dessert brands. Moreover, Cardi B's "Good Life" pies and Patti LaBelle's "Whipshots" alcoholic whipped cream joined forces for some cozy promotional videos. In them, you can see the two artists- wine glasses in hand- showing off their culinary taste, embracing each other, chopping it up, and tasting each others' creations. In fact, the soul legend said that even though this was their first-ever encounter, she feels that they've been "supposed to be together" for a while now. Fortunately, things finally went their way, and we got some additional thoughts on the meet-up.

"I’ve been her mother in my mind for a long time because she’s just all that and a bag of chips,” Patti LaBelle told PEOPLE of her joint venture with Cardi B. "And I’m all that and a bag of chips." While these exchanges aren't shown in the clip below, reports from AllHipHop and other sources indicate that they had a lot of fun together. "I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior," the Bronx MC told LaBelle, adding that she feels "like [she's] not worthy" and "shook" at the prospect of meeting her.

Read More: Patti LaBelle Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Legend Worth?

Patti LaBelle Meets Cardi B For The First Time: Watch

"Oh, don’t be on your best behavior with me because I’m really bad," Patti LaBelle responded. "I will be doing splits on these tables," Cardi B joked, and they went on to fuse their desserts. However, the 79-year-old initially expressed skepticism at the 31-year-old's proposed fusion of sweet potato pie with pumpkin cream. "They make love together. You gotta trust me on this one," she assured, and once LaBelle tasted it, she said, "You were right."

Meanwhile, the "Bongos" rapper published some more foodie content online recently, although it was more of a hot take. In addition, she recently defended Keith Lee's criticism of Atlanta restaurants, which is still a hot topic of debate on social media. Hopefully one day, Bardi and Patti can join forces to bring their tasty treats to more storefronts- and maybe even make it gourmet. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cardi B and Patti LaBelle.

Read More: Cardi B Throws It Back On Stage While Using Offset For Balance: Watch

[via]