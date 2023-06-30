A new clip shows 79-year-old R&B singer Patti LaBelle having the time of her life at a recent Usher concert. The video was taken at his “My Way” residency at the MGM in Las Vegas. Fans are seen cheering on the icon while she dances to Ginuwine’s 1996 hit, “Pony.” Fans in the comments sections are loving her enthusiasm.

LaBelle took to social media later to share her thoughts on the show. “I’m so glad I was able to catch Usher’s show in Vegas before my concert in Primm, NV tomorrow night because it was AWESOME!,” she wrote on Twitter. The songstress continued, “Thank you @Usher and your whole team for treating me like a queen! And if you haven’t seen his show yet, this is one you do not want to miss!”

Read More: Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac’s “California Love” Inspired Her To Learn To Crip Walk

Patti LaBelle Dances To “Pony”

Patti Labelle at Usher's MY WAY: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY last night pic.twitter.com/9FdN1TvKjn — cj (@cjs_confessions) June 30, 2023

Last weekend, LaBelle was scheduled to pay tribute to the legendary Tina Turner during a performance at the 2023 BET Awards. Turner passed away due to natural causes at her home in Switzerland last month. “It was an extraordinary privilege to celebrate the life and legacy of Ms. Tina Turner at BET Awards 2023. Having the incomparable Ms. Patti LaBelle on our stage honoring one of her contemporaries was an equal privilege,” a representative for BET said. The performance was, of course, going to be major, honoring Turner’s life and legacy.

Unfortunately, LaBelle’s tribute to the late icon made headlines for other reasons. She performed hits like Turner’s 1989 Foreign Affair track “The Best,” but she had a couple of snags along the way. She fumbled a few of the song’s lyrics, admitting that she couldn’t read them on the teleprompter. “I can’t see the words and I don’t know,” she sung onstage, “I’m trying y’all.” BET later shared a statement on the mishap. “Due to the crowd’s enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle’s view of the lyrics,” they explained. “Nonetheless, we couldn’t be more grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment.“

Read More: Usher Net Worth 2023: What Is The Megastar Worth?

[Via]