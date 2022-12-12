Patti LaBelle rushed off stage at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Saturday night after someone called in a bomb threat. Video from the incident shows several staff members escorting LaBelle away from the microphone.

In the clip, LaBelle yells out “Wait!” before the group attempts to remove her from the stage. After she departs, her bandmates quickly follow suit.

“Tonight’s @MsPattiPattishow at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” the venue’s Twitter account announced. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 03: Patti LaBelle performs at PBS’s 2014 A CAPITOL FOURTH rehearsals at U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on July 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

Following LaBelle’s departure, staff helped evacuate the audience.

“Everybody very calmly exited the theater in a disbelieving manner,” attendee Scott Pierce told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I heard lots of comments about how sad it was that someone would pull such a pathetic stunt.”

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. also addressed the incident in a statement to the outlet.

“Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated,” Allen Jr. said. “Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing.”

The MPD added: “The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

The Riverside Theater says that it is working with LaBelle to reschedule the concert. As of Sunday afternoon, LaBelle has yet to address the incident on social media.

Check out the video of LaBelle fleeing the stage below.

Patti LaBelle was taken off stage by security at a concert in Milwaukee tonight following a bomb threat pic.twitter.com/SeuCPrWVDj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2022

