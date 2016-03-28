bomb threat
- MusicRich The Kid Arrested During Bomb Threat In Miami: ReportWhile police responded to a bomb threat at his hotel, the rapper refused to comply with their procedure and attempted to enter the building.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X “Inspired” After “Long Live Montero” Premiere Bomb ThreatLil Nas X hit the studio after a bomb threat was called into the TIFF premiere of his new documentary.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X TIFF Premiere Delayed By 30 Minutes Due To Bomb ThreatThe threat was reportedly made over Lil Nas' status as a Black queer artist.By Ben Mock
- MusicPatti LaBelle Concert Evacuated After Bomb ThreatPatti LaBelle was rushed off stage in Milwaukee after a bomb threat.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTyler Perry Studios Receives Bomb Threat, Man Arrested Speaks Out: ReportHe claims that the studio stole his idea and promised to share his side of the story regarding the arrest.By Erika Marie
- MusicBomb Threat At Doja Cat's Indianapolis Concert Results In Fan ArrestDoja also had to pause the show later on in the evening to stop two fans from fighting.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomMassive Explosion Rocks Nashville On ChristmasThe authorities believe it was an "intentional act." By Aida C.
- MusicR Kelly's Friend Who Bailed Him Out Of Jail Receives Business Bomb ThreatsPolice responded to the scene but couldn't find any explosives.By Erika Marie
- MusicWoman Who Paid R. Kelly's Bail Receives Fake Bomb ThreatThe daycare owner who posted Kelly's bond received a bomb threat soon after.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentLionel Richie's Son, Miles Richie, Arrested For Bomb Threat At Heathrow AirportRichie was mad they didn't let him on a plane.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyFacebook Buildings Evacuated Over Bomb ThreatNo suspicious packages were found.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyRobert De Niro & Joe Biden Among Latest To Receive "Suspicious Packages"The bomb threats continue, as prominent Donald Trump critics continue to be targeted. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentT.J. Miller Arrested At New York Airport For False Bomb ThreatT.J. Miller caused a lot of unnecessary delays on a recent train ride. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Roots, Ludacris Show Cancelled After Bomb ThreatsSXSW has been the epicentre of controversy.By Devin Ch
- NewsYung Lean Concert Cancelled Due To Bomb ThreatSwedish rapper Yung Lean was unable to perform in Minneapolis tonight due to a bomb threat. By Angus Walker