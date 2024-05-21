Rich The Kid Takes Plea Deal In Miami Bomb Threat Case

Rich The Kid has accepted a plea deal in the case regarding a bomb threat in Miami from last year. At the time, authorities arrested him for refusing to follow police orders and going beyond a perimeter they had set up around a hotel for the investigation. He's now pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and trespassing, which will allow him to avoid jail time. He will, however, have to pay a $1,000 fine.

His legal team said, as caught by HipHopDX: “We believed that if we proceeded to go to trial we would have been successful. The offers leading up to the trial included a period of supervision. That being said, our client is pleased with the outcome of time served and a fine to resolve the matter and looks forward to continued success.”

Rich The Kid Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Rich the Kid performs onstage during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Rich reportedly was so intent on entering the hotel because he wanted to speak with a promoter who owed him money. The debt apparently stemmed from an appearance at Hyde Beach nightclub alongside NLE Choppa and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Rich appeared unfazed on social media after the initial arrest. At the time, he shared several clips from Scarface. In one scene, Tony Montana remarks: “You want to waste my time? Okay. I call my lawyer. He’s the best lawyer in Miami. He’s such a good lawyer that by tomorrow morning, you’re gonna be working in Alaska… so dress warm.” Following the incident, Rich teamed up with Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, and Playboi Carti to appear on Vultures for the track, "Carnival." The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making for Rich's first time reaching the spot. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rich The Kid on HotNewHipHop.

