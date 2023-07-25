plea deal
- MusicTay-K & Attorney Decline Plea Deal For Second Murder Case From 2017, Trial Date To Be Revealed Next MonthTay-K remained dead silent during the call.By Zachary Horvath
- SportsMarshawn Lynch Takes Deal In DUI CaseLynch took a deal hours before his trial began.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Accepts Plea Deal In LA DUI CaseTiffany Haddish was arrested in November after officers found her asleep behind the wheel of her car.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsKevin Porter Jr Reaches Plea Deal In Girlfriend Assault CasePorter Jr can withdraw the plea after court-mandated therapy is completed.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCesar Pina Pushing For Plea Deal: ReportCesar Pina has requested a continuance in his case in hopes of settling on a plea deal.By Cole Blake
- MusicYFN RICO Case: Seven Defendants Accept Plea Deals, Only Three RemainThe YFN RICO trial is scheduled for early next year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNLE Choppa Takes Plea Deal, Receives Sentence In Gun And Drug CaseIn 2021, NLE Choppa was arrested for burglary, drug possession, and carrying a concealed firearm.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsMikey Williams Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor OffenseWilliams will have his nine felonies quashed if he meets a number of conditions.By Ben Mock
- CrimeYSL RICO Defendant Derontae Bebee Agrees To Plea DealYoung Thug is one of just 6 remaining defendants in the case.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsJorge Masvidal Puts Colby Covington Assault Case To BedJorge Masvidal is very happy right now.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDerontae Bebee Accepts Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case, Six Defendants RemainThe YSL RICO trial is scheduled to commence later this month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDiddy's Son, Justin Combs, Lands 3 Years Probation In Plea Deal Over DUIJustin Combs will be serving probation for his recent DUI arrest.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Reportedly Refused Plea Deal, Would Have Served Four YearsTory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAlleged Slimelife Shawty Plea Deal Explanation Proven FakeThe audio was quickly debunked.By Ben Mock
- MusicSlimelife Shawty Appears To Explain Reason For YSL Plea Deal In Alleged Audio LeakShawty reportedly took the plea because of his family.By Ben Mock
- MusicG Herbo Forced To Pay Out Victims As Part Of Plea DealG Herbo will have to pay back some of the victims of his fraud.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicG Herbo Plea Deal: What We KnowWhile we await further details of the ongoing case, here is what we know about G Herbo’s plea deal.By Wyatt Westlake