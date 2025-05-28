Fivio Foreign has pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats following a parking dispute on New Year’s Day. The rapper's been behind bars since shortly after the incident occurred in Edgewater, New Jersey. As part of his plea deal, Foreign will avoid his other charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Authorities arrested Foreign after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman who asked for his help jumpstarting her car. Police claim he told her: “If I see you parked in front of this building again, there is going to be a f*cking problem.” Nearby witnesses apparently called 911 and surveillance footage eventually backed up the story, according to AllHipHop. Police later brought him in on January 18.

Foreign's sentencing hearing is scheduled for August. His attorney, Adam Lustberg, told TMZ that the rapper will likely get out on probation with time served, as he's already been in jail for nearly six months.

Fivio Foreign Arrest

Prior to Fivio Foreign's arrest, he made headlines for feuding with PlaqueBoyMax after he smoked while appearing on his livestream. He even dropped a diss track named after him. On the song, he raps: “Play this song and turn up with my lil’ man/ And my real name Max/ And I really got plaques, yeah/ Double digits, no cap/ I’m the real PlaqueBoyMax." He also throws some shade at Kai Cenat, adding: "Tell Kai Cenat to react to that, n****, never say I’m whack."

Max ended up sharing a diss of his own in response. Adding a verse to Foreign's song, he rapped: “B*tch, I’m Plaqueboymax / They want smoke in here / Take they a** to the back... Ho stupid, she Fivio Foreign.”