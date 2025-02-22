Fivio Foreign Connects With Rising Country Artist Caldwell For Boundary-Pushing Single "Get Out The Way"

Fivio Foreign and Caldwell attempt to meld drill and pop-country together.

After hearing Fivio Foreign and Caldwell's track a few times, it feels like this will become a bit of a novelty song. But who knows, it could become popular on social media and find a lane that way. But in terms of general performance, we aren't too confident it's going to do well. However, we have to commend them for even trying this combination in the first place. Caldwell seems to be all about pushing boundaries, as he is one these country artists who's bringing elements of hip-hop into his palette. His only other record, "Flyin' Pass," incorporates pop rap production and lingo. For example, instead of a horse, his preferred method of transportation is a Lamborghini. See if you can get down with "Get Out The Way" by visiting the link below.

Fivio Foreign has been taking some interesting directions this year and that now includes experimenting with country music. The Brooklyn drill rapper is doing so with newcomer to the pop-country scene, Caldwell, who hails from South Carolina. It's called "Get Out The Way" and it melds each artist's respective sounds together. How well they do so is up to the listener, but it's an interesting mashup for sure. Melding rap and country music together has become increasingly more popular over the last few years. Overall, it's had its moments, with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" being the biggest success to date. How much that says about the quality when these two genres collide is also up to you all. However, bringing in an ultra-violent subset such as drill to a typically lighthearted soundscape may be a bit of a stretch for us.

