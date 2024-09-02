NBA YoungBoy Links With Rising Country Star Kevin Smiley For "Matador"

kevin smiley matadorkevin smiley matador
Smiley is following in the footsteps of Shaboozey.

Country and hip-hop are crossing paths more than ever nowadays. There are some that we could see working out like mgk and Jelly Roll, for example. However, there is a track that's been gaining some traction online lately that we didn't think would ever happen. Today, we are referring to NBA YoungBoy and Kevin Smiley teaming up for "Matador". The latter is a pretty fresh face, as the 20-year-old has just three songs on his professional resume.

According to HipHopNMore, he hails from a really small town in Florida called Okeechobee and broke onto the scene with "Paralyzed" on May 10. Smiley began to pick up his love for music at a fairly young age due to his mom being artistically inclined. He learned to sing and play guitar at church thanks to his father being a pastor and his mother having wicked piano skills. Perhaps due to their faith, Smiley was not allowed to listen to hip-hop, but instead developed a love for country. Now, all of that homecooked experience and knowledge is being translated into songs like "Matador". This is one of three singles that will be on his debut EP later this fall. Smiley and YB sing and rap with pain and a sense of tiredness for trying to love someone who doesn't love them back. It's a nice blend of emo, country, and trap, and we can foresee Smiley achieving some similar success that Shaboozey has been seeing as of late.

"Matador" - Kevin Smiley & NBA YoungBoy

Quotable Lyrics:

Like a bull chasing a matador
I'm chasing the memories of us
Kissing while the rain poured on your Honda
Friends say I need start getting out
And I should try to forget about
The last six months of my life like I don't wanna

