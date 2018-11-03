crossover
- MusicBrandy's 7 Hottest Hip-Hop CollaborationsThe Vocal Bible blends so perfectly with rap artists. By Demi Phillips
- SportsDustin Poirier Gives His Take On Recent MMA-Boxing CrossoversDustin Poirier also revealed whether or not he would step into the boxing ring.By Alexander Cole
- TVA Kooky "Scooby-Doo" and "Courage the Cowardly Dog" Crossover Is On The WayScooby-Doo meets Courage the Cowardly Dog in the upcoming animated crossover film "Straight Outta Nowhere."By Joshua Robinson
- BasketballMachine Gun Kelly Flexes Mean Cross-Over On Basketball CourtMGK, you didn't have to do her like that!By Alex Zidel
- MoviesRobert Pattinson Hints At Batman Crossing Over With Joaquin Phoenix's JokerRobert Pattinson may have revealed a vital detail about the future of the DC Extended Universe.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentPresident Of Marvel Studios Admits That A "Spider-Man" & "Venom" Crossover Movie "Seems Likely"Kevin Feige said the crossover "seems likely at some point."By hnhh
- MusicA Deadpool, X-Men, Daredevil & Fantastic Four Crossover Film Almost Happened20th Century Fox almost whipped up a crossover event for the ages. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentLil Wayne's Best Crossover SongsTake a look back through Lil Wayne's cross-over efforts, whether the featured artist or main artist.By Taylor Rubright
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Continues "Avengers: Endgame" Celebration With New OutfitA "Guardians Of The Galaxy" set is officially available.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Comes To "Fortnite" To Celebrate Film's ReleaseA crossover is in the works.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Is Still Fran Drescher's 1st Choice For The Potential "The Nanny" RebootFran Drescher can sniff a real imposter from a fake one.By Devin Ch
- NewsJ Balvin & Sean Paul's "Contra La Pared" Is The Perfect Blend Of Chaos"Contra La Pared" is club-ready at the World level.By Devin Ch
- MusicPremio Lo Nuestro 2019: Daddy Yankee Honored, Ozuna, Cardi B Among The WinnersThe preeminent awards gala in Latin music was staged last night in Miami, Florida.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Claps Back At "Mi Mami" Criticism: "Let's Play The Game They Play"She reassures fans of her intentional money moves.By Zaynab