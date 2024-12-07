Megan Thee Stallion Connects With Twice For Colorful K-pop Crossover "Strategy"

Megan continues to show how well she can work with international talent.

Do you like that? (Huh?) When I smack it and you watch it bounce it right back? He really lost it when he saw me do the right, left (Hmm) I'm a man eater, you are just a light snack (Baow) I got him pressed like he's workin' on his triceps (Hmm) I'm a flirt, I'm a tease, they be hurt after me

They are known for songs like "What is Love?" "FANCY," "The Feels," and "I CAN'T STOP ME." "Strategy" could very well join these tracks as one of their most beloved, though, because it's extremely catchy. It's got this cute charm and colorful personality about it that just works. The producers really made a winning instrumental by including various instruments and sound effects that are all perfectly placed in the mix. Also selling the record for us are the pre-chorus, chorus, and refrain. It's a very empowering girl anthem about getting a man to fall of them under their own strategy. Megan also has a playful and animated verse on the backend that ties things together quite nicely. Once you hear, you will get addicted. Trust us, we are speaking from firsthand experience.

If you follow Megan The Stallion, you know how much of a fan she is of other cultures. That's especially true when it comes to Japan . While K-pop super group TWICE hails from South Korea, the Houston rapper isn't going to turn an opportunity to work with them because of that. That's exactly what's going on this weekend, as they have just dropped off "Strategy," the opener and title track from TWICE's 14th (!) mini album. If you aren't familiar, they one of the most popular K-pop groups, with BLACKPINK and BTS maybe the only ones ahead of them.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.