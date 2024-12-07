Megan Thee Stallion Connects With Twice For Colorful K-pop Crossover "Strategy"

If you follow Megan The Stallion, you know how much of a fan she is of other cultures. That's especially true when it comes to Japan. While K-pop super group TWICE hails from South Korea, the Houston rapper isn't going to turn an opportunity to work with them because of that. That's exactly what's going on this weekend, as they have just dropped off "Strategy," the opener and title track from TWICE's 14th (!) mini album. If you aren't familiar, they one of the most popular K-pop groups, with BLACKPINK and BTS maybe the only ones ahead of them.
They are known for songs like "What is Love?" "FANCY," "The Feels," and "I CAN'T STOP ME." "Strategy" could very well join these tracks as one of their most beloved, though, because it's extremely catchy. It's got this cute charm and colorful personality about it that just works. The producers really made a winning instrumental by including various instruments and sound effects that are all perfectly placed in the mix. Also selling the record for us are the pre-chorus, chorus, and refrain. It's a very empowering girl anthem about getting a man to fall of them under their own strategy. Megan also has a playful and animated verse on the backend that ties things together quite nicely. Once you hear, you will get addicted. Trust us, we are speaking from firsthand experience.
"Strategy" - Twice & Megan Thee Stallion
Quotable Lyrics:
Do you like that? (Huh?)
When I smack it and you watch it bounce it right back?
He really lost it when he saw me do the right, left (Hmm)
I'm a man eater, you are just a light snack (Baow)
I got him pressed like he's workin' on his triceps (Hmm)
I'm a flirt, I'm a tease, they be hurt after me