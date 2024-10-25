"MEGAN: ACT II" Is Megan Thee Stallion's Most Entertaining Album Yet

More bops have arrived.

Megan Thee Stallion did not take much time off. The rapper dropped her titular album, MEGAN, in June, and now she's back with a sequel. The first MEGAN featured the number one single "HISS," along with a varied roster of features. She held her own with UGK and GloRilla, to exemplify how varied. MEGAN: ACT II is a different affair, however. There are definitely varied sounds and features, as evidenced by a collab with BTS star RM. "Neva Play" proved Megan Thee Stallion was not a one trick pony (no pun intended), and MEGAN: ACT II reiterates this with a concise and punchy collection of songs.

To be clear, MEGAN: ACT II is sequel and a deluxe version of the original all in one. All the hits you loved from the first album are present, but the new songs are much more fun to discuss. "Number One Rule" has a menacing instrumental and a relentless flow from Megan. It sounds like something pulled out of the 8Ball & MJG playbook, and Megan does the sound justice. "Bourbon" has a freestyle feel to it, and it gives the rapper a chance to casually talk her talk. The biggest surprise, though, is the penultimate song, "Like a Freak." Megan Thee Stallion spits over the beat to Far East Movement's "Like a G6." It's the sort of obvious sample that's bound to blow up on social media.

MEGAN: ACT II tracklist: