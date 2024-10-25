"MEGAN: ACT II" Is Megan Thee Stallion's Most Entertaining Album Yet

More bops have arrived.

Megan Thee Stallion did not take much time off. The rapper dropped her titular album, MEGAN, in June, and now she's back with a sequel. The first MEGAN featured the number one single "HISS," along with a varied roster of features. She held her own with UGK and GloRilla, to exemplify how varied. MEGAN: ACT II is a different affair, however. There are definitely varied sounds and features, as evidenced by a collab with BTS star RM. "Neva Play" proved Megan Thee Stallion was not a one trick pony (no pun intended), and MEGAN: ACT II reiterates this with a concise and punchy collection of songs.

To be clear, MEGAN: ACT II is sequel and a deluxe version of the original all in one. All the hits you loved from the first album are present, but the new songs are much more fun to discuss. "Number One Rule" has a menacing instrumental and a relentless flow from Megan. It sounds like something pulled out of the 8Ball & MJG playbook, and Megan does the sound justice. "Bourbon" has a freestyle feel to it, and it gives the rapper a chance to casually talk her talk. The biggest surprise, though, is the penultimate song, "Like a Freak." Megan Thee Stallion spits over the beat to Far East Movement's "Like a G6." It's the sort of obvious sample that's bound to blow up on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Some Of Her Best Beats To Date

MEGAN: ACT II tracklist:

  1. Bigger In Texas
  2. Bourbon Freestyle
  3. Number One Rule
  4. Roc Steady (feat. Flo Milli)
  5. Best Friend
  6. Right Now
  7. Mamushi Remix (Ft. TWICE & Yuki Chiba)
  8. TYG (Ft. Spiritbox)
  9. Motion
  10. Fell In Love
  11. He Think I Love Him
  12. Like A Freak
  13. Neva Play (feat. RM)

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
