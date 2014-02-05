The Far East Movement are a hip-hop / electronic music collective spawned from LA's city blocks and night club scene, consisting of members DJ Virman, Kev Nish, J-Splif and Prohgress. Since stepping foot in the game and rising to mainstream recognition, they've completed two world tours and recently accompanied LMFAO on their Party Rock Tour as well. Throughout their ten-year career, they've collaborated with Jin, RiFF RAFF, Tyga and many more, also contributing soundscapes to MTV World, MTV's America's Best Dance Crew, FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, ABC's Lincoln Heights, CBS' CSI Miami / NY and HBO's Entourage, as well as the major motion pictures Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift and Finishing The Game. Stay tuned for updates on their career.