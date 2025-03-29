Stevie J Reveals Why He Will Never Turn His Back On Diddy

Stevie J sat down with VladTV recently to clear up a few things amid of Diddy's upcoming federal trial. In the interview, the accomplished music producer shared the reason why he would never turn his back on his friendship with the mogul. "I would never turn my back on him, I'm a true friend," Stevie J told Vlad. Stevie J would call all the claims against the mogul bogus. Diddy has been charged with sexual assault and sex trafficking while sued by multiple people for sexual assault.

Diddy and Stevie J’s friendship traces back to the 1990s, when both were key figures in shaping the sound of hip-hop and R&B. Their bond formed during the golden era of Bad Boy Records, where Stevie J was one of the label’s most sought-after in-house producers. Stevie J, a member of the influential production collective The Hitmen, played a pivotal role in crafting hits for Bad Boy’s biggest artists. He worked closely with The Notorious B.I.G. on Life After Death, producing tracks like “Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Notorious Thugs.” His signature sound—soulful melodies, rich instrumentation, and crisp drum patterns—helped define Bad Boy’s reign in the late ’90s.

Diddy, the mastermind behind Bad Boy, recognized Stevie's talent early on. Their working relationship quickly evolved into a close friendship, built on mutual respect. They collaborated on countless records, with Stevie contributing to classics by Faith Evans, 112, and Mariah Carey—many of which were executive-produced by Diddy. Beyond music, their friendship extended into their personal lives. Over the years, they were frequently spotted together at industry events, private parties, and vacations. Diddy often referred to Stevie as family, a testament to their decades-long connection. Even as Stevie transitioned into reality TV fame through Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, their bond remained intact.