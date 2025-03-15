Stevie J Breaks Down Why Diddy's "Empty Promises" Led Him To Leave Bad Boy

Even though Diddy has many outraged critics and staunch supporters right now amid his legal scandal for alleged sex trafficking and more, the overwhelming majority of people who have a relationship with the Bad Boy mogul fall in between those extremes instead of embodying either one. For example, Stevie J recently sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, where they spoke on his extensive studio career and his biggest hits. At one point, they discussed the timeline of the late 1990s and early 2000s, right around when Mase left Bad Boy. Vlad asked Stevie if he had a solid relationship with the It Is What It Is cohost.

"Yeah, [me and Mase] were cool, we were real cool," Stevie J began his remarks concerning Diddy and their separate ways. "But I had left before he did. I just wanted something different, you know what I'm saying? It was just like, you know, a lot of empty promises. And, you know, I just wanted to go and see what I could do myself. I mean [empty promises] like, 'Once we get here to this level, I'll make sure you do this,' you know what I'm saying? Those things never happened. Yeah, [empty promises from Puff]. So it's like, let me see how much weight I hold by myself."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

For those unaware, Stevie J is one of Diddy's biggest supporters amid his firestorm of allegations, or at least, he was. The two went on a bike ride a few months before his arrest, although Stevie's tune certainly changed significantly after the Cassie video leaked. He reflected on many other stories about Sean Combs during this VladTV interview that are not as negative.