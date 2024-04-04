Diddy & Stevie J's Relaxing Bike Ride Interrupted By Fans Amid Federal Investigation

Last week, two of Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. Since then, social media users and peers have been airing their opinions online. While Diddy hasn't been charged with anything, many admit they expect the worst, though the mogul himself appears unbothered.

Diddy has maintained his innocence after the raids, and the slew of allegations he's been hit with in recent months. He's even been spotted out and about on numerous occasions as the saga unfolds, most recently alongside his longtime friend, Stevie J. For those who don't know, Diddy is accused of showing Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones an explicit video featuring Stevie J, and of having a sexual relationship with him.

Read More: Cassie Reportedly Working With Feds Amid Diddy Investigation

Diddy & Stevie J Get Swarmed By Supporters

Regardless, the two of them were seen enjoying a relaxing bike ride together this week, which was quickly interrupted by a swarm of adoring fans. The duo was all smiles, pausing their excursion to take photos with several supporters before carrying on. Last week, shortly after the raids, they were seen together again grabbing a bite to eat at a Miami cafe. Diddy looked to be in good spirits, even flashing his signature "L" at an onlooker's camera and saying "Love."

Obviously, the Bad Boy Records founder has no intentions of keeping a low profile amid the ongoing investigation. While some could argue this will only add more fuel to the fire, others think that if he's as innocent as he claims to be, he should have nothing to worry about. What do you think of Diddy and Stevie J enjoying a bike ride together while the former's being investigated by the feds? What about the duo's excursion getting interrupted by fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Claudia Jordan Speculates Diddy Was Behind Al B. Sure's Coma, Deaths Of Andre Harrell & Heavy D

[Via]