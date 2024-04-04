50 Cent Calls Stevie J "Diddy's Boyfriend" In Newest Trolling Attempt

50 Cent is back on Instagram once again trying to spark a reaction from those involved in the Diddy situation. He's been posting nearly every single day about the rap mogul dating back to the filing of Cassie's lawsuit against him last year. In the past few weeks, his trolling has extended beyond just Diddy and outward to other people in the lawsuit. The two new targets he's taken aim at are his ex Daphne Joy and one of Diddy's producers Stevie J.

50 and Stevie have already gone back and forth quite a few times. After 50's initial trolling, Stevie shared a response video where he threatened to fight the rapper. Despite the threat, 50 continued to post about Stevie. He shared a series of headlines implying that Stevie is gay and has been dodging gay rumors since even before the lawsuit. Stevie answered that by calling 50 an "uncle tom" during an interview with TMZ. That also hasn't caused 50 to slow down as he took yet another shot at Stevie in an Instagram post today. "Diddy’s boy friend called me a sell out, He is correct I’m selling out BRANSON COGNAC LOL" his newest caption reads. Check out the full post he shared below.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

50 Cent Takes More Shots At Stevie J

Despite shifting his focus occasionally to focus on other targets, 50 has continued to post about Diddy almost every single day. Most recently, he used the increasingly common nickname for the rap mogul "The Diddler" in a post about him. 50 has also been bragging about his boxing skills in recent posts. He claims that he's as sharp as ever in the ring, a claim that conveniently comes just a few days after Stevie J's threat of a fight.

What do you think of 50 Cent continuing to attack Stevie J despite threats of violence? Do you think 50 is doing too much posting about some of his rivals multiple times a day every day? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]