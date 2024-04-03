50 Cent Brags About Boxing Skills After Stevie J's Fight Offer: "My Sh*t Is Sharp"

50 Cent has addressed Stevie J's recent offer to fight him with a video on social media. In the clip, he brags that his fighting skills are still "sharp" and joked that Stevie would have a tough time getting past security. “N****s talking about they wanna fight me," he said. "My sh*t is sharp. Get out of here with that bullsh*t! I hope you get past security.”

When TheHipHopWolf shared the clip on Instagram, many users picked 50 in the possible showdown. "If people did their research on 50 he actually a Golden Gloves Boxer," one user wrote. Another added: "Y'all mad at 50 for what? A boss doesn't gotta fight when he has his people he came a long way."

50 Cent Performs On Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: 50 Cent performs onstage during Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City.

As for Stevie's offer, it came after 50 had been trolling him on social media for his affiliation with Diddy. “Curtis what’s good, man?” he said in a video posted online. “You in your feelings about Daphne [Joy] because she with the gang now? Or is that you sucking Lil Rod d*ck? However it go, I wanna shoot the fade n***a. F*ck all that. Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the sh*t out of you on TV or something. Don’t duck that. I’m calling you out. What you wanna do, Curtis? Curtis!” Check out 50's latest post on the matter below.

50 Cent Says He's In The Gym

Stevie further came after 50 during an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday. He called him "Uncle Tom" and accused him of trying to "bring the Black community down." Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

