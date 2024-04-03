50 Cent Brags About Boxing Skills After Stevie J's Fight Offer: "My Sh*t Is Sharp"

50 Cent isn't worried about Stevie J.

BYCole Blake
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro

50 Cent has addressed Stevie J's recent offer to fight him with a video on social media. In the clip, he brags that his fighting skills are still "sharp" and joked that Stevie would have a tough time getting past security. “N****s talking about they wanna fight me," he said. "My sh*t is sharp. Get out of here with that bullsh*t! I hope you get past security.”

When TheHipHopWolf shared the clip on Instagram, many users picked 50 in the possible showdown. "If people did their research on 50 he actually a Golden Gloves Boxer," one user wrote. Another added: "Y'all mad at 50 for what? A boss doesn't gotta fight when he has his people he came a long way."

Read More: 50 Cent Teases "Diddy Do It?" Docuseries Following House Raids: "Gonna Break Records"

50 Cent Performs On Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) 50 Cent performs onstage during Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As for Stevie's offer, it came after 50 had been trolling him on social media for his affiliation with Diddy. “Curtis what’s good, man?” he said in a video posted online. “You in your feelings about Daphne [Joy] because she with the gang now? Or is that you sucking Lil Rod d*ck? However it go, I wanna shoot the fade n***a. F*ck all that. Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the sh*t out of you on TV or something. Don’t duck that. I’m calling you out. What you wanna do, Curtis? Curtis!” Check out 50's latest post on the matter below.

50 Cent Says He's In The Gym

Stevie further came after 50 during an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday. He called him "Uncle Tom" and accused him of trying to "bring the Black community down." Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Stevie J Goes After 50 Cent Following Continued Diddy Trolling, Calls Him "Uncle Tom"

[Via]

Cole Blake
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
