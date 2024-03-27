50 Cent Teases "Diddy Do It?" Docuseries Following House Raids: "Gonna Break Records"

50 Cent shared a poster for his upcoming docuseries about the allegations Diddy is facing on Instagram, Monday night. The teaser comes after police and Homeland Security officers raided the Bad Boy mogul's properties in Los Angeles and Miami earlier in the day. “This is gonna break records when this drops. GLG GreenLightGang you know the vibes," 50 captioned the image, which features three photos of Diddy.

Fans joked about 50's level of disdain for Diddy in the comments section. "50 is the most committed hater I know, you have to respect that," one fan remarked. Another joked that Katt Williams should narrate the project. "R. Kelly moving his things to the top bunk," one said.

Homeland Security Arrives At Diddy's Miami Property During Raid

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 25: Police and Homeland Security officers are seen at the waterfront mansion of Sean Combs aka Diddy in Miami during a bi-coastal raid on March 25, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement addressing the raids the following day. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," he said. He added: "This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

50 Cent Teases Diddy Documentary

