Diddy Home Raid: Man Claiming To Be Mogul's Neighbor Makes Outlandish Accusation

Some people are looking to take advantage of the situation.

BYAlexander Cole
2018 Fox Network Upfront

Overall, yesterday's Diddy home raids have dominated the headlines as it pertains to the hip-hop world. Many fans are wondering what exactly went down at his residences. Homeland Security was on the premises, and his sons were detained and put in handcuffs. However, Diddy was at the Miami-Opa Locka airport where he was reportedly on a private jet. Subsequently, Homeland Security showed up and he was forced to get off of the plane. Footage of him pacing the airport was eventually released to TMZ.

In the aftermath of all of this, media coverage began to explode. From news networks to newspapers to social media outlets, everyone has been tracking this story. In fact, there were numerous TV cameras outside of Diddy's home on Monday, and there were plenty of onlookers. In a video shared by DJ Akademiks, you can see two men drive by the scene. However, they decide to stop and have a conversation with one of the reporters. That's when the young man claims to be a neighbor of Diddy's. He subsequently goes on to make some outlandish claims that are completely unfounded. Regardless, the video is now going viral on social media.

Read More: Diddy's Not Being Investigated By The NYPD, Despite Previous Reports

Diddy Under Media Scrutiny

The man alleges that Diddy will have bus loads of people come over after hours. He even says that some of these people are minors and that they come in at 3 AM. Moreover, the man went on to say that when his basketball rolls over to the house, he simply lets it go and gets a new one. It seemed like a pretty obvious attempt at being funny. However, some are taking the allegations seriously. Needless to say, this situation has everyone coming out of the woodwork.

Let us know what you think about the Diddy home raid situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe this spells the end of his career? What do you think is going to happen next? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Diddy's Best-Selling Album?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Invest Fest 2023MusicDiddy Seen Pacing Around Miami Airport As Rumors About His Private Jet Run Rampant
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 18, 2016MusicJoe Budden Shares Cryptic Post Following Diddy Home Raids
Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameMusic50 Cent Says Diddy Is Finished, Trolls Him With Bizarre Donald Trump Deepfake
"Candace" Hosted By Candace OwensMusicCandace Owens Believes Diddy Is The "Fall Guy," Claims Feds Are Trying To Hide Evidence