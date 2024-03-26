Meek Mill Subjected To Relentless Meme Barrage Amid Diddy Home Raid

Meek Mill and Diddy have been subjected to numerous rumors over the last month or so. Overall, it started thanks to an alleged lawsuit that named Meek as someone who had a close relationship with Diddy. This subsequently led to a plethora of memes on social media, and it's all been pretty relentless. Although Meek tried to dispel these rumors, he only made things worse. Now, the rumors are under the microscope yet again. Of course, this is because Diddy had his homes raided on Monday in what was easily the biggest story of the year thus far.

Diddy was not detained, and it was later revealed that he is not on the run, despite what some people were suggesting. For now, there is a lot of uncertainty as it pertains to the raids, and no one knows what is going to come of this. However, on Twitter, Meek Mill became a trending topic. As you can see below, many began posting memes about Meek's alleged role in the entire situation. Most were fantasizing about how Meek was at one of Diddy's homes during the raid. They even made jokes about him hiding under beds and even hiding in the shower.

Read More: Meek Mill Drops New EP "Heathenism"

Meek Mill Memes Run Rampant

It was the perfect example of how the internet can be extremely ruthless and downright cruel to certain people. Meek was not the only person connected to Diddy who trended online. Of course, Yung Miami also got hit with quite a few memes. Moreover, she even got hit with some snitch accusations. At the end of the day, this Diddy situation has everyone talking, and the discourse will only increase as the story continues to unravel.

More Memes

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you think Meek Mill is going to speak on this ongoing issue? What do you think will happen to Diddy, moving forward? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Meek Mill's Best-Selling Album?