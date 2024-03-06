50 Cent Perpetuates Meek Mill Gay Rumors With Andrew Schulz Co-Sign

50 Cent loves using his Instagram to share his thoughts on relevant stories in the news. He's commented on politics, sports, and television repeatedly in the past but he most frequently comments on stories surrounding other rappers. Last year, he posted almost daily about Diddy in the wake of sexual assault allegations leveled against him. He reposted just about any clips or news stories he could find that he felt were disparaging to the hip-hop mogul.

One of those was a clip of a stand-up comedy special. In the video he shared a comedian makes their own jokes about the Diddy situation. Now he appears to have shifted his focus to Meek Mill. Meek was allegedly included in a new lawsuit filed against Diddy last month. The lawsuit heavily implies that the two may have had a sexual encounter, something Meek Mill has repeatedly refuted online since. During a recent show in Meek's hometown of Philadelphia, comedian Andrew Schulz cracked jokes about the situation that eventually made their way onto 50's Instagram. Check out the post he shared below.

Read More: 50 Cent Claims To Still "Run New York," Celebrates 50 Cent Day

In the caption of his post 50 Cent cosigns Schulz's comedy. "This guy is funny as hell, @andrewschulz check him out. This wasn’t even the best part of his set. 🤷🏽‍♂️some people just got it" his caption reads. In the comments fans largely agree. "The fact he performed this in Philly of all places is crazy" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Bro you just wake up and choose violence everyday" another fan comments at 50 directly.

Earlier this week 50 made it clear he isn't done posting about Diddy. He specifically said "we don't want too much love" when asked if he would continue pressing Diddy. What do you think of 50 Cent taking to Instagram to perpetuate Meek Mill's gay rumors? Do you believe the story told about Meek in a recent lawsuit filed against Diddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]