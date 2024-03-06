50 Cent Won't Stop Pressing Diddy: "We Don't Want Too Much Love"

50 Cent went after Diddy while performing in Phoenix, Arizona on March 3 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. The concert was a rescheduled show from his Final Lap Tour. His joke about Diddy arose while 50 was trolling the audience for their reaction to him bailing on his last show in the city when it was 115 degrees.

“I don’t know how y’all live out this motherf*cker, it was 115 degrees the last time I got here. Some of y’all cussed me out,” he said. “Called me all kind of names online.” From there, he added: “I love you, why don’t you love me back? Where is the love?! Hold on, hold on. We don’t want too much love. You know what happened to Brother Love. Let’s keep it down, not too much love.”

50 Cent Performs At Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 1: Rapper 50 Cent performs during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

50 has already confirmed that he intends to release a documentary about the allegations against Diddy with the proceeds going to victims of sexual assault. The latest of the claims against Diddy came from Rodney Jones, who says he sexually assaulted and harassed him. The producer accuses Diddy of “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping,” among numerous other specific instances of misconduct. Check out 50's latest opportunity to make fun of the Bad Boy mogul below.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy In Concert

50 Cent throws shots at Diddy (Brother Love) as he explains to an Arizona crowd why he had to reschedule the show. pic.twitter.com/CwgcZmvmCb — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 5, 2024

Diddy has vehemently denied the allegations against him. His attorney, Shawn Holley, described Jones as "nothing more than a liar" in a statement to TMZ. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

