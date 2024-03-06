50 Cent Won't Stop Pressing Diddy: "We Don't Want Too Much Love"

50 Cent isn't letting up on Diddy.

BYCole Blake
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

50 Cent went after Diddy while performing in Phoenix, Arizona on March 3 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. The concert was a rescheduled show from his Final Lap Tour. His joke about Diddy arose while 50 was trolling the audience for their reaction to him bailing on his last show in the city when it was 115 degrees.

“I don’t know how y’all live out this motherf*cker, it was 115 degrees the last time I got here. Some of y’all cussed me out,” he said. “Called me all kind of names online.” From there, he added: “I love you, why don’t you love me back? Where is the love?! Hold on, hold on. We don’t want too much love. You know what happened to Brother Love. Let’s keep it down, not too much love.”

Read More: 50 Cent Teases Diddy Documentary, Proceeds Will Go To Sexual Assault Victims

50 Cent Performs At Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 1: Rapper 50 Cent performs during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

50 has already confirmed that he intends to release a documentary about the allegations against Diddy with the proceeds going to victims of sexual assault. The latest of the claims against Diddy came from Rodney Jones, who says he sexually assaulted and harassed him. The producer accuses Diddy of “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping,” among numerous other specific instances of misconduct. Check out 50's latest opportunity to make fun of the Bad Boy mogul below.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy In Concert

Diddy has vehemently denied the allegations against him. His attorney, Shawn Holley, described Jones as "nothing more than a liar" in a statement to TMZ. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Sends More Shots At Diddy Amid Lawsuits

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.